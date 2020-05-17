When is the Japan Preliminary Q1 GDP and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Japan’s Finance Ministry is up for releasing the preliminary reading of the first quarter (Q1) 2020 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures at 23:50 GMT on Monday.
Market consensus suggests an upbeat -1.2% QoQ figure versus -1.8% prior. Further, the yearly format also indicates consolidation for the Japanese yen traders with a likely -4.6% figure compared to the earlier -7.1% GDP.
Ahead of the release, Westpac said, “The market expects Japan to slip into a technical recession with a GDP contraction of 1.1% in Q1. Looking ahead, a steeper fall is likely in Q2.”
How could it affect USD/JPY?
In its latest Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices, BoJ said the economy is “likely to remain in severe situation for the time being” due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This suggests a further weakening of economic activity. The central bank revised down the GDP forecast for fiscal 2020 from -3.0% YoY earlier to -5.0%. In addition to expecting additional hardships for the economy, mainly due to the virus, BOJ stands ready, as always, to ease the monetary policy further. However, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stayed away from further negative rates in his latest appearance.
That said, while the further weakening of GDP could continue exerting downside pressure on the pair, upbeat readings are less likely to have a longer-lasting positive impact. Even so, the present risk aversion, mainly due to the US-China tension and virus outbreak fears, could help the Japanese yen to be at a lesser loss.
Technically, buyers are waiting for the sustained break above 50-day EMA level of 107.65 to challenge the monthly low of 107.77 and aim for the mid-April top near 108.10. On the downside, 106.75 and the monthly low of 106.00 can entertain sellers during the fresh declines.
Key Notes
USD/JPY: Mildly bid around 107.00, Powell's interview, Japan GDP in focus
USD/JPY Forecast: Waiting for a catalyst
About the Japanese Q1 Preliminary GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY remains positive above 107.00 after Japan GDP, Fed’s Powell
The yen pair seems to have ignored the upbeat Japanese readings amid a slightly better risk-tone sentiment. The reason could be traced from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments during the US TV interview called “60 minutes”.
AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.6400 as US-China tension escalates
AUD/USD remains pressured near 0.6420 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The pair extends Friday’s losses amid the fresh war of words between the US and China.
Gold: Refreshes multi-year high above $1,750 on Powell’s comments
Gold prices remain on the bids near the highest since late-2012. The bullion refreshes the highest levels marked since November 2012. US-China tussle, coronavirus outbreak add to the bullion’s safe-haven demand.
WTI pierces $30, rallying on demand hopes
The price of a barrel of oil is higher in the open this week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest price since March as investor note strengthening fuel demand with easing travel restrictions.
Will PMIs show economies hit bottom? Are US-China tensions sising again?
March was when the markets froze up. Many, including myself, thought closing the markets was possible as has been done during other big shocks and without jeopardizing the reputation of exchanges or officials.