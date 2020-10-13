When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 0900 GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to fall to 73.0 in October as against a 77.4 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is likely to arrive at -60.0 versus a -66.2-figure recorded last month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
Broad-based US dollar rebound amid resurgent safe-haven demand propels the drop in the EUR/USD below 1.1800. The J&J COVID-19 vaccine trial pause combined with a likely delay in the US fiscal stimulus deal weighs on the market sentiment. The focus now shifts towards the German ZEW Survey to gauge the next moves in the spot.
Should the German data beat estimates, the spot could revert towards 1.1800 (5 and 50-DMA). A break above which the next critical barrier at 1.1830 could be put to test.
On a disappointment, the rates could extend the retreat towards the 20-DMA support at 1.1749. The next downside cap is seen at 1.1732 (Oct 10 low).
At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.1782, down 0.26% on a daily basis.
Key notes
EUR/USD: Uptrend will start as soon as it rises above 1.1805
ZEW today and new IMF economic outlook
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Resistance emerges in the 1.1830 region
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 on mixed German ZEW
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1800 amid a mixed German ZEW survey. The US dollar remains broadly bid amid tepid market mood, spurred by a pause in Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine trial. Focus shifts to the US CPI data.
GBP/USD heading towards 1.3000
GBP/USD is under selling pressure, amid renewed dollar’s demand and no progress in Brexit talks. EU’s Chief Negotiator Barnier said they will continue to work for a “fair deal.”
XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI
Gold sellers continue to lurk just above $1925. US dollar remains buoyed by discouraging vaccine news. Eyes on US CPI report and sentiment on Wall Street.
US Consumer Price Index September Preview: A historical habit
Overall and core price increases expected to moderate in September. Federal Reserve has projected no change in fed funds through 2023. Annual core and overall rates running well below January levels.
WTI battles 200-HMA to regain $40.00
WTI rises toward $40 mark during Asia on Tuesday. The energy benchmark recently gained after crossing a descending trend line from Friday amid the RSI’s recovery from the oversold conditions.