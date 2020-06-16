When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 0900 GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to improve to 60.0 in June as against a 51.0 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is likely to arrive at -84.7 versus a -93.5 figure recorded last month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
Optimism over additional stimulus to stimulate the economic recovery worldwide has sent the global stocks through the roof at the expense of the safe-haven US dollar. Therefore, amid broad US dollar weakness, the EUR/USD pair clings onto minor gains heading into the German ZEW release.
Should the German data beat estimates, the shared currency could see a fresh leg higher and drive EUR/USD towards 1.1364 (daily classic R1). A break above which would open doors for a test of the 1.1400 mark.
On a downside surprise, the rates could pare back the previous gains to test the daily pivot point at 1.1295. The reaction to the German data could likely be limited, as investors await the US Retail Sales data and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony for a fresh direction.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.1336, up 0.10% on a daily basis.
Key notes
EUR/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a move towards reclaiming 1.1400 mark
EUR/GBP trims losses below 0.9000 after UK jobs report
Forex Today: Double stimulus talk downs dollar ahead of Powell's power-play, US retail sales
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds on high ground amid mixed UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 amid an upbeat mood, ahead of ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, advancing as markets cheer US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is set to show improvement and US retail sales are eyed.
Forex Today: Double stimulus talk downs dollar ahead of Powell's power-play, US retail sales
The market mood is "risk-on" once again, as the Fed announced buying corporate bonds and lawmakers discuss infrastructure spending. Investors shrug off coronavirus concerns ahead of Powell's testimony and all-important retail sales.
Gold: $1735 is the level to beat for XAU/USD bulls
The solid recovery staged by Gold (XAU/USD) from near 1700 levels lost leg once again below the critical resistance at 1735, as the prices look to extend the reversal heading into European trading. Cautious Powell, weak US data to help bulls clear $1735?
WTI: Modest losses from 200-HMA eye downside break of $37.00
WTI defies two-day winning streak while easing from $37.71, down 0.55% during the early Tuesday’s trading. In addition to the black gold’s failure to cross the key HMA, MACD conditions also favor odds of its further declines.