When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 1000 GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to deteriorate to 21.5 in February as against a 26.7 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is likely to arrive at -10.3 versus a -9.5 figure in last month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair lacks directional bias heading into the European session, as it wavers above a new 34-month low reached in early Asia at 1.0823. Markets remain unnerved amid growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak.
On the above-forecast German data, the shared currency could receive the much-needed impetus that could lift EUR/USD above the 1.0850 level. The corrective bounce is likely to pick up pace above the latter, opening doors for a test of the 10-DMA at 1.0881.
Should the numbers disappoint, the rates could drop to the psychological support at 1.0800, below which the bearish trend will resume.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.0834, flat on the day.
Key Notes
German ZEW to offer first glimpse of the coronavirus impact - TDS
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.0830, ZEW in sight
German ZEW survey Preview: Time to start worrying
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above multi-year lows amid coronavirus fears, ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD is trading just above 1.0820, the lowest since 2017, as the coronavirus outbreak is taking its economic toll on Apple among others. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment figure is eyed.
GBP/USD extends losses to sub-1.3000 area, UK unemployment rate in focus
GBP/USD stays mildly negative just below 1.30 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. UK’s Brexit negotiator shares the same view as PM Boris Johnson, increases the risks of hard departure. UK employment statistics will be the key to clarify on the BOE’s bearish bias.
Forex Today: Coronavirus takes a bite from the apple, Gold gains, Bitcoin bounces
The coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is growing as Apple, the iPhone maker has issued a warning that it is unable to meet its guidance due to production and issues and closed stores in China. The tech giant's announcement has been weighing on the market mood, pushing gold and the yen higher.
Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline
Gold prices take the bids above $1585, +0.35%, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.