When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 1000 GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to improve to 15.0 in January as against a 10.7 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is likely to arrive at -13.8 versus a -19.9 figure in last month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair lacks direction heading into the European session, as it wavers in an extremely thin range just below the 1.1100 level. Markets remain in a wait-and-see mode ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision.
On the above-forecast German data, the shared currency could receive the much-needed impetus that could take EUR/USD above the 1.11 handle. Buying interest is likely to accelerate above the last, opening door for a test of the 200-DMA at 1.1133.
Should the numbers disappoint, the rates could drop to 100-DMA at 1.1071, below which the 1.1050 psychological level could be tested.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD meanders near daily lows of 1.1089, flat on the day.
Key Notes
Markets moody after fourth death in China, UK jobs, German ZEW in focus
German ZEW amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
EUR/USD: There is still room for a drop to 1.1065 – UOB
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings onto 1.30 ahead of critical UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 as tension mounts ahead of the UK jobs report, a key to the BOE's rate decision next week. The House of Lords has marginally delayed the approval of the Brexit deal.
EUR/USD struggles to hold onto 1.11 amid trade headlines, ahead data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, struggling to recover. Presidents Trump and Macron agreed to refrain from slapping tariffs on the eve of the Davos gathering. The German ZEW figures are due out.
Forex Today: Coronavirus spreads to markets, BOJ optimistic for a change, Trump descends on Davos
Coronavirus: The virus continues spreading around China and markets are taking note. The risk-off environment is weighing on Asian stocks, especially after the World Health Organization confirmed human-to-human contraction and a fourth person has died.
Gold: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high
Gold crossed key Fibonacci hurdle a few minutes before press time and hit a nine-day high of $1,568 per Oz. The metal picked up a bid near $1,560 and jumped above $1,564 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the pullback from $1,611 to $1,536.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.