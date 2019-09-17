When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 0900 GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to worsen to -37.0 in August as against a -44.1-reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is likely to arrive at -15.0 versus a -13.5 figure in last month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet´s own Analyst, Haresh Menghani writes: “a subsequent fall below the 1.10 mark will point to the resumption of the pair's prior/well-established bearish trend and accelerate the slide back towards the multi-year swing lows support - around the 1.0925 area. On the flip side, the 1.1050-45 region now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 1.1100 round-figure mark.”
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
