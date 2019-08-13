When is the German ZEW survey and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW Survey Overview
The ZEW will release its German Economic Sentiment Index and the Current Situation Index at 0900 GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions for the next six months.
The headline Economic Sentiment Index is expected to drop further to -30.0 in August as against a -24.5 reading booked in the previous month. Meanwhile, the Current Situation Sub-Index is likely to arrive at -7.0 versus a -1.1 figure last month.
How could they affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet´s own Analyst, Pablo Piovano writes: “At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.21% at 1.1189 and faces the next down barrier at 1.1161 (low Aug.12) seconded by 1.1101 (monthly low Jul.25) and finally 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.1232 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1282 (high Jul.19) en route to 1.1292 (200-day SMA).”
About German ZEW
The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).
