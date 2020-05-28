When is the German Prelim CPI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German Prelim CPI Overview
Thursday’s Eurozone economic docket headlines the Harmonized German Preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, up for release later this session at 1200 GMT.
The headline CPI is expected to come in at -0.1% MoM and the yearly rate is seen sharply lower at +0.5% in May even as the country re-opens after the coronavirus-imposed lockdown.
The softer German regional CPIs, reported earlier today, likely suggests the harmonized price pressures will enter into deflation this month.
In Hesse, MoM inflation for the month of May arrived at -0.1%, versus +0.5% prev. Meanwhile, in Bavaria, the May inflation came in at -0.2% MoM versus +0.5% last. In Saxony, May inflation MoM rose by 0.1% versus +0.4% previous while Brandenburg’s came in at -0.1% MoM vs. +0.6% prior. North Rhine Westphalia May CPI arrived at -0.1% MoM vs. +0.3% prior.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet’s Senior Analyst Yohay Elam offers key technical levels for trading EUR/USD heading into the key macro events: “Resistance awaits at the eight-week high of 1.1035. It is followed by 1.1090, which was a swing high in March. Significant resistance is at 1.1150, the high point that month.”
“Support awaits at 1.0995, a stepping stone on the way up. It is followed by 1.0975, a swing high from last week, and then by 1.0940, which was Wednesday's low,” Yohay adds.
Key notes
EUR/USD eases from tops, back below 1.1000
ECB’s Villeroy: Negative rates are an effective policy tool
Eurozone Inflation Preview: EUR/USD has the wind in its back, and only a dual dip could down it
About the German Prelim CPI
The Germany consumer price index released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures the average price change for all goods and services purchased by households for consumption purposes. CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
