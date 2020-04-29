When is the German Prelim CPI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

German Prelim CPI Overview
Wednesday’s Eurozone economic docket headlines the Harmonized German Preliminary Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, up for release later this session at 1200 GMT.
The headline CPI is expected to come in at +0.1% MoM and the yearly rate is seen sharply lower at +0.5% in April, mainly in response to the coronavirus lockdown induced demand destruction and the oil-price slump.
Ahead of the release, the market gauge of long-term Eurozone inflation expectations fell below 0.9% for the first time in a week.
The acceleration in Germany's regional CPIs, reported earlier today, to paint a better picture of the harmonized German CPI readings.
In Hesse, MoM inflation for the month of April arrived at +0.5%, versus -0.3% prev. Meanwhile, in Bavaria, the April inflation came in at 0.5% MoM versus 0.0% last. In Saxony, April inflation MoM rose by 0.4% versus +0.1% previous while Brandenburg’s came in at +0.6% MoM vs. +0.1% prior. North Rhine Westphalia April CPI arrived at +0.3% MoM vs. 0.0% prior.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet’s Senior Analyst Yohay Elam offers key technical levels for trading EUR/USD heading into the key macro events: “Euro/dollar has been confined to a range, with strong resistance awaiting at 1.0890, Tuesday's top, the place where the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart hits the price, and a resistance line from last week. It is followed by 1.0930, 1.0995, and 1.1050.”
“The bottom of the range is 1.0810, the low point on Tuesday and support line from mid-April. It is followed by 1.0770, 1.0730, and 1.0640,” Yohay adds.
Key notes
EUR/USD moves to daily highs near 1.0870, ahead of data, FOMC
Fed Preview: Powell could trigger the end of the dollar panic trade
Germany's IFO: 52.7% of companies could survive for six months if lockdown remains longer
About the German Prelim CPI
The Germany consumer price index released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures the average price change for all goods and services purchased by households for consumption purposes. CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the EUR, while a low reading is negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances amid dollar weakness ahead of top-tier events
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, higher amid an improved market mood. US first-quarter GDP is set to show a plunge in activity and German April CPI to reflect slower inflation. The Federal Reserve's new projections are set to rock markets.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 amid ongoing UK lockdown
GBP-USD is trading around 1.2450, within its range. The UK lockdown is set to extend amid a lack of testing and tracing means. The dollar is on the back foot ahead of critical US events.
Crypto market plays on the scoreline for fresh highs
Ripple and Ethereum have broken key resistance levels bringing the market to the edge of a bullish run. Bitcoin should break the $8000 resistance and complete the bullish festival before the halving. Market sentiment remains at fear levels and reinforces upward potential.
WTI: Bulls await fresh impetus to take-out $15 ahead of EIA
WTI (June futures on Nymex) consolidates the 15% recovery rally on the 14 handle amid a cautiously optimistic market environment, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP report, EIA weekly Crude Stocks data and the FOMC decision.
Gold on the defensive, holds above $1700 mark as focus remains on US GDP/FOMC
Gold edged lower during the early European session and refreshed daily lows, albeit has managed to hold above the $1700 round-figure mark.