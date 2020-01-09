When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Overview
Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse Germany is set to publish Industrial Production, Current Account and Trade Balance data for November at 07:00 GMT.
The industrial data is expected to show the factory activity expanded at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.7% month-on-month in November, having dropped by 1.7% in the previous month. The annualized number is forecasted to print at -3.8% vs. September's -5.3%.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Current Account data for November is expected to arrive at EUR 16.9B vs. EUR 22.7B last. The Trade Balance figure is seen at EUR 20B as against EUR 20.6B booked in October. Imports are seen rising while Exports are likely to drop in the reported month.
Weak data likely
Industrial Production is unlikely to see any positive surprise in November, as suggested by the lead indicators.
The Contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ arrived at -1.3% on the month vs. +0.3% expected and +0.2% last. On an annualized basis, Germany’s Factory Orders fell 6.5% last month vs. -5.5% expectations and -5.6% previous.
Further, IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing had remained well below 50, showing that activity in the sector had contracted for the 12th month in a row in December.
Impact on EUR/USD
EUR/USD consolidates the tepid bounce from two-week lows of 1.1104 reached in early Asia, as the demand for the US dollar remains unabated amid upbeat US macro news and easing US-Iran geopolitical tensions.
Despite the latest uptick, the spot remains exposed to further downside risks amid bearish technical set up.
“Sellers may keep a 50-day SMA level of 1.1093 as the immediate target whereas 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December upside, at 1.1060, could lure them afterward. However, an upward sloping trend line since October-start, at 1.1048, could restrict the pair’s further downside. It’s worth mentioning that the 12-day MACD indicator flashes bearish signs. On the upside, EUR/USD prices need to close beyond the confluence of 21 and 200-day SMA, at 1.1140, to cross the 1.1200 round-figure,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal notes.
Markets remain wary that the spot may show little reaction to the Industrial Production data after the shared currency ignored an unexpected drop in the German Factory Orders seen on Wednesday.
At the press time, EUR/USD trades around 1.1115, up 0.10% on a daily basis.
About German Industrial Production
The Industrial Production released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures outputs of the German factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD consolidates the tepid bounce from two-week lows of 1.1104 reached in early Asia ahead of the German data. Germany’s Industrial Production is unlikely to see any positive surprise in November, as suggested by the lead indicators.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit optimism ahead of Carney’s speech
GBP/USD stays mildly positive within a choppy range around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Thursday. Traders will now focus on the BOE Governor’s remarks for fresh direction.
China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls
China's CPI inflation leveled out in December coming in under market expectations of +4.7%, with pork prices mostly stable. Although January inflation is likely to accelerate due to the Chinese New Year effect ...
WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.