When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Overview

Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse Germany will publish Industrial Production figures for the month of July at 06:00 GMT.

The data is expected to show the factory activity expanded at a seasonally adjusted rate of 0.3% month-on-month in July, having dropped 1.5% in the preceding month.

Lead indicators point to weakness

German factory orders or contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ fell 2.7% month-on-month and 5.6% year-on-year in July.

Meanwhile, the headline IHS Markit/BME Germany Manufacturing PMI had dropped to a seven-year low of 43.2 in July, mainly due to the steep drop in new export orders since 2009.

Put simply, the Industrial Production seems to have taken a big hit in July.

Impact on EUR/USD

A drop in the German Industrial Production will likely exacerbate recession fears, possibly triggering a sell-off in the common currency. The EUR/USD pair is already on the defensive, having created a Doji candle on Thursday.

The EUR may pick up a strong bid if the German data blow past expectations. The EUR/USD pair, however, needs to climb the Doji candle's high of 1.1085 to revive the bullish outlook put forward by a bullish candlestick pattern created earlier this week.

About German Industrial Production

The Industrial Production released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures outputs of the German factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).