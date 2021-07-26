When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO Business Survey Overview
The German IFO survey for July will drop in at 0800 GMT this Monday. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 102.1 versus 101.8 previous.
The Current Assessment sub-index is envisioned at 101.6 this month vs. June’s 99.6 while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 103.3 in the reported month vs. 104.0 prior.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 3 and 30 pips in deviations up to 3.0 to -4.2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 60 pips.
How could affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is defending minor bids near 1.1775, off the daily highs of 1.1785 reached in the last hour. The sentiment around the euro is underpinned by the falling US Treasury yields amid a downbeat market mood. The spot remains directed towards 1.1800, as traders remain hopeful of an upbeat headline figure.
The main currency pair faces immediate resistance at the 1.1775 – daily highs, above which the 1.1800 round number could be challenged. Alternatively, disappointing data could knock off EUR/USD back towards the multi-month lows near 1.1750. If the sellers remain in control, then a test of the 1.1700 level remains inevitable.
About the German IFO Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
