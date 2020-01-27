When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO Business Survey Overview
The German IFO survey for January is lined up for release later today at 0900 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise slightly to 97.0 versus 96.3 previous.
The Current Assessment sub-index is seen firmer at 99.4 this month, while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 95.0 in the reported month vs. 93.8 last.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 3 and 40 pips in deviations up to 2.4 to -3.2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 60 pips.
How could affect EUR/USD?
According to Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet, “From a technical perspective, the pair, for now, seems to have stalled the recent downward trajectory near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move. The mentioned support, around the 1.1015 region, should now as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained breakthrough might turn the pair vulnerable to break through the key 1.10 psychological mark and aim towards testing November monthly swing lows support near the 1.0980 region.”
“On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.1060 region (50% Fibo. level). Any subsequent positive move seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.1090-1.1100 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint,” Haresh adds.
About the German IFO Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
EUR/USD trades better bid above 1.1000 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is attempting a minor bounce on 1.1000, having charted its longest weekly losing streak since November 2018. An above-forecast German IFO Expectations index is needed to stave off declines amid growing coronavirus concerns.
GBP/USD bounces back towards 1.3100, eyes on BOE, Brexit
Having found fresh bids near 1.3050, GBP/USD rebounds towards the 1.3100 level amid China’s coronavirus outbreak risks, hard Brexit fears and fresh US dollar selling across the board. Focus remains on Thursday’s BOE for fresh impulse.
Forex Today: China coronavirus crisis accelerates and knocks down risk, focus on German IFO
Concerns over the China Coronavirus rapid spread intensified, as the death toll rose to at least 80 and 2744 cases confirmed while the contagion spilled over across to the US, Australia, Thailand, Mongolia and South Korea. Risk-off was at full steam in Asia.
WTI hits 3.5-month low, weekly indicator turns bearish for first since Oct
WTI oil prices fell to $52.19 in early Asia to print the lowest level since Oct. 10. The black gold is currently trading at $52.90 per barrel, representing a 2.47% drop on the day. The oil benchmark has dropped by more than 19 percent.
USD/JPY now seems to have stabilized near 109.00 mark
USD/JPY opened with a bearish gap and dropped to three-week lows. Concerns over the coronavirus benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status. Extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts helped rebound from lows.