When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO survey for September is lined up for release later today at 0800 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise slightly to 94.5 versus 94.3 previous.
The Current Assessment sub-index is seen weaker at 97.0 this month, while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 91.8 in the reported month vs. 91.3 last.
How could affect EUR/USD?
According to Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet, “From a technical perspective, the overnight fall and a subsequent acceptance below the key 1.10 psychological mark already seem to have set the stage for a slide back towards challenging 2019 swing lows support near the 1.0925 region. A follow-through selling might now turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.0900 round-figure mark and accelerate the fall further towards testing its next major support near the 1.0840-35 region.”
“On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the 1.10 handle might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.1020-25 region, which if cleared might prompt some short-covering move and provide a minor boost to the major. However, any further move up seems more likely to remain capped near a three-month-old descending trend-line resistance, currently around the 1.1060 region,” Haresh adds.
About the German IFO Business Climate
This German business sentiment index released by the CESifo Group is closely watched as an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations in Germany. The Institute surveys more than 7,000 enterprises on their assessment of the business situation and their short-term planning. The positive economic growth anticipates bullish movements for the EUR, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is looking south, having dived out of a bear flag on Monday. The flag breakdown has opened the doors to 1.0925. Key support could come into play if German IFO indices miss estimates, bolstering recession fears.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling
GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.2450 amid Brexit pessimism The EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at UNGA. UK Supreme Court to decide whether the UK PM acted unlawfully on the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold three-month risk reversals hit highest since 2009 on call demand
Three-month risk reversals on gold (XAU3MRR), a gauge of calls to put on the yellow metal, rose to the highest level since November 2009 on Monday, indicating the investors are adding bets to position for a further rise in the hard currency.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.