ECB monetary policy decision – Overview

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 12:15 GMT, which will be followed by the post-meeting press conference at 12:45 GMT. The ECB is all but certain to hike its benchmark interest rates for the first time since 2011. Markets, meanwhile, are split on whether the ECB policymakers would stick to the previously telegraphed 25 bps increase or raise rates by 50 bps to curb runaway inflation.

According to Dhwani Mehta, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “The ECB will deliver a 50 bps lift-off this month, in the wake of rampant inflation, resumption of the Russian gas supply and the fact that the ECB is way behind the curve. It’s also worth noting that front-loading rates now may allow the central bank some room to pause or go slower on rate hikes when a recession hits.”

How could it affect EURUSD?

Given that the ECB has pre-committed to start the rate-hike cycle in July, a 25 bps increase is fully priced in the markets and might do little to provide a meaningful impetus to the shared currency. A bigger move, meanwhile, could trigger a sharp rise in the bond yields for highly indebted countries. The risk, however, could be mitigated if the ECB announces details of its new anti-fragmentation tool. Nevertheless, the event is likely to infuse some volatility around the euro cross and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the EURUSD pair.

Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, outlined important technical levels for the EURUSD pair: “On the downside, 1.0170 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first support ahead of 1.0100 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA on the four-hour chart). In case the latter fails, the pair, once again, could test parity. Resistances are located at 1.0200 (psychological level), 1.0220 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0270 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).”

Key Notes

About the ECB interest rate decision

ECB Interest Rate Decision is announced by the European Central Bank. Usually, if the ECB is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the EUR. Likewise, if the ECB has a dovish view on the European economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.