ECB monetary policy decision – Overview
The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday, December 15, at 13:15 GMT, which will be followed by the post-meeting press conference at 13:45 GMT. Against the backdrop of the recent hawkish commentary by several ECB officials, the markets have been pricing in additional jumbo rate hikes in the coming months. That said, easing of inflationary pressures in the Eurozone might have forced investors to scale back expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the ECB. Hence, investors will scrutinize the accompanying monetary policy statement and ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments for fresh cues about future rate hikes.
Analysts at Danske Bank offer a brief preview of the event and write: “Another 50 bps rate hike has been well telegraphed and fully priced by markets. We expect the ECB to continue to sound very hawkish and signal that further rate hikes are coming, in particular giving guidance for another 50 bps hike in March. We expect Lagarde to give a strong reminder to markets to tighten financial conditions. On balance, a firm hawkish message from the ECB should contribute to a stronger EUR upon announcement.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet: “the market’s reaction to the ECB monetary policy decision will mostly depend on the wording of the statement and whatever President Christine Lagarde says in the press conference.”
Given that a 50 bps rate hike is already priced in, the markets are unlikely to react to the expected move. That said, a hawkish ECB commentary should be enough to provide a strong boost to the shared currency and allow the EUR/USD pair to build on the post-FOMC momentum beyond the 1.1000 psychological mark. Nevertheless, the announcement should infuse some volatility and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook and writes: “EUR/USD has pierced through the ascending channel coming from early January after having stayed below it earlier in the week. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays above 70, confirming the pair's overbought conditions.”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “On the downside, 1.0980 (former resistance, upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as initial support ahead of 1.0940 (mid-point of the ascending channel) and 1.0920 (former resistance, static level).”
“In case the pair extends its rally on a hawkish ECB message, 1.1030 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.1100 (psychological level, static level) and 1.1140 (static level),” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• European Central Bank Preview: Lagarde needs to repeat her hawkish message
• EUR/USD Forecast: Investors could ignore overbought conditions on a hawkish ECB
• ECB Preview: Forecasts from 14 major banks, another 50 bps hike
About the ECB interest rate decision
ECB Interest Rate Decision is announced by the European Central Bank. Usually, if the ECB is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the EUR. Likewise, if the ECB has a dovish view on the European economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BOE and ECB hike by 50 bps, eyes on Lagarde – LIVE
The Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) both decided to raise key rates by 50 bps in February as expected. As investors await ECB President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.1000.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2300 despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated to the 1.2300 area. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on the Pound Sterling.
Gold holds steady near $1,950 despite retreating US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate slightly above $1,950 on Thursday as investors assess the BOE's and the ECB's policy announcements. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield declined below 3.4%, the modest US Dollar strength limits XAU/USD's upside.
Altcoin ascension: MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance rally 20% after Powell's comments
MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance have rallied beyond 20% after the US Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The rallies are facing crucial hurdles and could trigger a correction.
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Earnings and Forecast: Facebook parent rockets 20% afterhours
Well, well, well. It appears that Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) has duly mended its frayed relationship with Wall Street.