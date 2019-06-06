When is the ECB monetary policy decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

ECB monetary policy decision overview
The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision later this Thursday at 11:45 GMT and will be followed by the usual post-meeting press conference at 12:30 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to maintain status-quo and leave deposit rates unchanged at -0.40%. Hence, the key focus will be on the updated economic projections and the post-meeting press conference.
As Yohay Elam - FXStreet's own Analyst explains: “The recent deceleration in inflation will likely force a significant downgrade to the ECB's 2019 outlook – and that is priced in. If it takes further steps and become pessimistic for 2020, the euro may have room to fall. On the other hand, if Draghi and his colleagues surprise with optimism, the common currency may rise.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key event risk, Yohay offers important technical levels for trading the major: “EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.1254 where it faces the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, the Simple Moving Average 200-15m, and the SMA 50-1h. Further above, the pair faces another cap at 1.1279 where the SMA 100-1d, the PP 1d-R1, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day meet.”
“Looking down, weak support awaits at 1.1220 where the PP 1w-R1 and the previous weekly high converge. Strong support awaits at the 1.1170-1.1.1181 range where a dense cluster of lines awaits the pair and includes the SMA 100-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the BB 4h-Lower, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month,” he added further.
Key Notes:
• ECB Preview: Three things that may tilt EUR/USD to the downside
• ECB Preview: Major Banks expectations from June meeting
• EUR/USD: Bullish breakout invalidated ahead of the ECB
About the ECB interest rate decision
ECB Interest Rate Decision is announced by the European Central Bank. Usually, if the ECB is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the EUR. Likewise, if the ECB has a dovish view on the European economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.