Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly employment report for September later this Friday at 12:30 GMT. The Canadian economy is anticipated to have added 20K jobs during the reported month, up sharply from the 39.7K fall reported in August. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, is anticipated to hold steady at 5.4% in September.
Analysts at RBC Economics offer a brief preview of the report and explain: “Canadian employment likely edged higher in September after three straight monthly declines. But as monetary tightening continues, that bump isn’t likely to last. The 40K drop in employment in August was largely due to a sharp 50K pullback in education employment numbers. Those seasonal distortions are expected to fade in September, fueling a 15K increase in overall employment.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
The data is likely to be overshadowed by the simultaneous release of the closely-watched US jobs report - popularly known as NFP. That said, a significant divergence from the expected readings should influence the Canadian dollar and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Ahead of the key release, bullish crude oil prices, along with the overnight hawkish remarks by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, underpins the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with a modest US dollar downtick, exerts some downward pressure on the major.
Strong domestic data should provide an additional lift to the Canadian dollar and pave the way for some meaningful downside for the USD/CAD pair. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.3600 mark, which coincides with a three-week-old ascending trend line. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for a slide back towards challenging the monthly low, around the 1.3500 psychological mark.
Conversely, any disappointment from the Canadian jobs data and (or) upbeat US NFP report should assist the USD/CAD pair to regain positive traction. The subsequent strength has the potential to lift spot prices to the 1.3800 mark en route to the double-top barrier, around the 1.3835-1.3840 region, or the highest level since May 2020. Some follow-through buying would allow bulls to reclaim the 1.3900 mark. The momentum could get extended to the 1.4000 psychological level, with some intermediate resistance near the 1.3955-1.3960 zone.
Key Notes
• Canadian Jobs Preview: Forecasts from six major banks, employment to rise but outlook is dimming
• USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls take a brief pause, await US/Canadian jobs data before placing fresh bets
• USD/CAD: Positive Canadian jobs unlikely to avoid a retest of 1.3830 highs – ING
About the Employment Change
The employment Change released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will dollar react to September US jobs report? – LIVE
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are expected to rise by 250,000 in September and the Unemployment Rate is seen holding steady at 3.7%. The dollar holds its ground as markets are pricing in a 75% probability of one more 75 basis points Fed rate hike in September.
EUR/USD recovers above 0.9800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9800, recovering ground in the European session this Friday. The pair ignores disappointing German data amid a broad US dollar decline. Investors await the US September jobs report.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.1200 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is extending the rebound above 1.1200 on renewed Brexit optimism. The US dollar is seeing fresh selling despite the cautious market mood ahead of the highly-anticipated US NFP data.
Gold juggles around $1,710 as investors await US NFP
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range of around $1,710 in the European session. The precious metal is unable to capitalize on fresh US dollar supply, as the focus shifts to the NFP data for fresh trading impetus.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for trading King Dollar as markets plead for pain Premium
No pain, no gain – this gym idiom resonates with stock bulls. The Federal Reserve has said it is willing to accept – and even wants to see – economic pain to see inflation falling.