Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly employment details for May later this Friday at 12:30 GMT. The Canadian economy is anticipated to have added 30K jobs during the reported month, up from the 15.3K rise reported in April. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 5.2% in May.
Analysts at RBC Economics sounded less optimistic and offered a brief preview of the report: “We expect a gain of 15K jobs – matching the increase in April. Employment growth has slowed dramatically in recent months, but not due to any shortfall in labour demand. Canada's number of job openings was still running ~70% above pre-pandemic levels in May. But the number of workers available for hire is now minimal, with the unemployment rate at 5.2% in April, its lowest level since at least 1976. And labour shortages are widespread by sector. That means additional demand for workers from now on will show up more in wage growth than in employment counts.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
The data is likely to be overshadowed by the simultaneous release of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, which would determine the Fed's monetary policy tightening path. That said, a significant divergence from the expected readings should influence the Canadian dollar and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Heading into the key data risks, the pair shot to a fresh two-week high, closer to mid-1.2700s amid modest US dollar strength. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by an uptick in crude oil prices, which tend to benefit the commodity-linked loonie.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2765-1.2770 region should allow bulls to reclaim the 1.2800 mark. The said handle coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.3077-1.2518 downfall, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the USD/CAD pair has formed a near-term bottom and pave the way for additional gains. Spot prices could then accelerate the momentum further towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.2765-1.2770 supply zone en-route the 1.2800 round figure.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.2655 confluence support, comprising the very important 200-day SMA and the 23.6% Fibo. level. Failure to defend the said support could drag the USD/CAD pair back towards the 1.2600 round figure en-route the 1.2520-1.2515 support, or the monthly low touched earlier this week.
Key Notes
• Canadian Employment Preview: Forecast from four major banks, additional jobs gain in May
• USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls likely to seize control above 1.2700, US CPI/Canadian jobs data eyed
• USD/CAD: Limited appreciation potential for the loonie in the medium-term – Commerzbank
About the Employment Change
The employment Change released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined below 1.0600 after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2450 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the European session and declined below 1.2450 with the greenback benefiting from safe-haven flows. Investors await the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US.
Gold vulnerable amid firmer USD, key levels to watch
Gold Price is trading with size-able losses on the final trading day of the week, as investors seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid persistent fears over rising inflation and a potential recession.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!