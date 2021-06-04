When is the Canadian jobs report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly jobs report for May later this Friday at 12:30 GMT. A temporary setback in the Canadian labour-market recovery is expected to have prolonged for the second straight month in May amid the reimposition of coronavirus restrictions in some provinces. Following the loss of 207.1K jobs in April, economists expect that the economy shed another 20K jobs in May and the unemployment rate rose to 8.2% from 8.1% in the previous month.
Meanwhile, analysts at RBC Economics were more downbeat and explained: “Canadian labour market report will show yet another step back in the employment recovery with employment expected to fall by 75K in May. Job losses will be concentrated in the hospitality and retail sectors due to the third wave of virus spread and containment measures. We look for the unemployment rate to inch higher to 8.4%. May job losses will build on April’s 207K drop to retrace half of the gains in February and March during the lull between the second and third waves.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key release, the USD/CAD pair edged higher for the second consecutive session and move further away from multi-year lows touched earlier this week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar strength. That said, a surprisingly positive reading, along with a more hawkish BoC and bullish crude oil prices, should act as a tailwind for the loonie and cap gains for the major. That said, the data is more likely to be overshadowed by the simultaneous release of the US monthly jobs report (NFP), which should play a key role in influencing the major.
Key Notes
• Canadian Jobs Preview: Erratic figures set to shape USD/CAD's battle with 1.20
• Canadian Employment Preview: Forecasts from five major banks for May jobs report
• USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls eye NFP/Canadian jobs data for a fresh impetus
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.