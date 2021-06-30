When is the Canadian GDP report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian GDP overview
Wednesday's economic docket highlights the release of monthly Canadian GDP growth figures for April, scheduled to be published at 12:30 GMT. The Canadian economy is anticipated to have contracted by 0.8% during the reported month. This would be the first decline since the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020.
Statistics Canada will also give a glimpse into reading on real GDP for May. With many restrictions still in place, May isn't expected to be any better as the country struggles with the third wave of COVID-19 infections.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key release, the USD/CAD pair witnessed a modest pullback from one-and-half-week tops and was last seen trading just below the 1.2400 mark. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by a fresh leg up in crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked loonie. A stronger-than-expected print, though seems unlikely, might provide an additional boost to the Canadian dollar and exert some pressure on the major, though the downside is more likely to be limited.
Renewed worries about the economic impact of the spread of highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus have dampened risk appetite. Apart from this, speculations that the Fed will tighten its monetary policy if price pressures continue to intensify acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, should extend some support to the major. Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US NFP report.
Meanwhile, a weaker reading would be enough to provide a fresh lift to the USD/CAD pair. This, in turn, should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong rebound from the vicinity of the key 1.2000 psychological mark, or multi-year tops touched on the first day of June.
Key Notes
• USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Oil prices and US payrolls in the dock
• USD/CAD analysis: Remains below 1.2400
• USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 100-day SMA near 1.2400
About the Canadian GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Canada. The GDP is considered a broad measure of Canadian economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the CAD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3850 on hawkish BOE comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3850 benefiting from BOE member Haldane's call to unwind QE amid a rising risk of inflation. Earlier, sterling suffered from a downgrade to UK GDP data.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
These three cryptos could soon recover and reach new all-time highs
Bitcoin price has been down in the dumps with multiple failed attempts to escape the ranging market. Most altcoins promptly follow the flagship crypto, but Solana, Chainlink and Litecoin have a different plan and might recover quicker than the rest to hit new all-time highs.
Tesla drops as rally stalls and gap forms
Tesla shares fall on Tuesday, down 1.1% to $68.76. The recent strong trend still in place but the move needs charging. TSLA stock has formed a gap at $657 to $667 from last Wednesday to Thursday.