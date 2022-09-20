Canada CPI Overview
Statistics Canada will release the latest consumer inflation figures for August later during the early North American session on Wednesday, at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to decline by 0.1% MoM as compared to a modest 0.1% rise reported in July. Furthermore, the yearly rate is anticipated to decelerate from 7.6% to 7.3% in August. More importantly, the Bank of Canada's Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is estimated to rise by 0.3% MoM in August and come in at 6% on a yearly basis, down from 6.1% in July.
Analysts at RBC Economics offer a brief preview of the report and explain: “We look for a dip from 7.6% in July to 7.2% in August – down from a recent peak of 8.1% in June. But beneath the weakening headline number, some prices are still powering up. Food price growth likely accelerated again. And we look for the rate excluding food and energy products to hold steady at 5.5%. Alongside this, the Bank of Canada’s preferred core inflation measures also likely remained elevated. We continue to believe the headline inflation rate has hit its peak as lower commodity prices and easing global supply chain pressures lower growth in goods prices. But we don’t expect ‘core’ measures to peak until later this year when higher interest rates start to cut deeply into consumer demand.”
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
The Bank of Canada (BoC)focuses more on the core rate. If the reading comes in line with expectations or slightly above, it will fuel speculations the BoC will keep its aggressive stance. This might be enough to provide a modest lift to the Canadian dollar, though subdued action around crude oil prices could cap any meaningful upside. Conversely, a softer print should allow the USD/CAD pair to build on its intraday positive move amid resurgent US dollar demand.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair is to the upside. Hence, a subsequent strength back towards testing the highest level since November 2020, around the 1.3345 region touched on Monday, remains a distinct possibility. The momentum could further get extended towards the top boundary of a multi-month-old ascending channel, currently placed just ahead of the 1.3400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.3220-1.3210 region, coinciding with the overnight swing low, might continue to protect any meaningful pullback ahead of the 1.3200 mark. Any subsequent decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity and find decent support near the 1.3120-1.3115 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3100 mark, below which the USD/CAD pair could accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 1.3055 horizontal zone.
Key Notes
• Canadian CPI Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, core inflation to stay high
• USD/CAD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, Canadian CPI eyed ahead of FOMC meeting
• USD/CAD: Levels below 1.30 might remain out of reach for now – Commerzbank
About Canadian CPI
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by Statistics Canada is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of CAD is dragged down by inflation. The Bank of Canada aims at an inflation range (1%-3%). Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as anticipatory of a rate hike and is positive (or bullish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below parity amid souring mood
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and dropped below 1.0000 heading into the American session. The souring market mood, as reflected by falling US stock index futures, helps the dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1400 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD started to stretch lower toward 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday amid renewed dollar strength. The cautious market mood seems to be providing a boost to the greenback ahead of this week's highly-anticipated central bank announcements.
Gold falls below $1,670 as US yields push higher
Gold came under bearish pressure and dropped below $1,670 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 3.5% ahead of Wall Street's opening bell, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Ripple attorney comments SEC’s lawsuit is ‘just noise,’ as XRP price plans a 50% rally
XRP price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as it takes multiple jabs at a crucial resistance level. The recent sell-off seems to have been undone by buyers pushing the remittance token’s market value higher.
AMC Entertainment rises despite another slow weekend at the box office
AMC snapped its mini two-day slide from last week and saw its stock price climb back above the $9.00 price level. On Monday, shares of AMC rose higher by 2.23% and closed the first trading session of the week at a price of $9.18.