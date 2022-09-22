Early on Thursday, around 03:00 AM GMT, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce routine monetary policy meeting decisions taken after a two-day brainstorming. Following the rate decision, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will attend the press conference, around 06:00 AM GMT, to convey the logic behind the latest policy moves.
The Japanese central bank is widely expected to keep the short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while directing 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields toward zero.
Although the BOJ isn’t expected to offer any change in its monetary policy, the latest hawkish moves of the major central banks and the inflation fears highlight today’s BOJ as the key event for the USD/JPY traders. Also increasing the importance of the BOJ announcements are the chatters over the BOJ’s formal announcement of the market intervention to defend the yen.
Ahead of the event, Standard Chartered said,
We expect the central bank to keep the policy balance rate unchanged in September, unlike other central banks, which have rapidly raised rates on inflation concerns. The BoJ aims to sustainably achieve its price stability target of 2%. Inflation has been driven by supply shocks and a weak JPY; the central bank has repeatedly said that cost-push inflation is undesirable given the negative impact on the economy. Also, government debt is high at close to 260% of GDP. In such a scenario, rate hikes would weigh on the fiscal balance and hinder fiscal spending for economic growth.
Additionally, FXStreet’s Valeria Bednarik said,
The USD/JPY pair has been consolidating gains after reaching 144.98 on September 7, without technical signs of long-term bullish exhaustion. Should policymakers hint at some form of tightening, there’s still little room for the JPY to add. Market players would need action to react to the event rather than promises.
How could it affect the USD/JPY?
USD/JPY prints mild gains around 144.00 as risk-aversion propels the US dollar and the Treasury yields, up 0.20% near 144.30 by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session. It should, however, be noted that the yen price remains cautious during the four-day uptrend as traders await the BOJ.
Japanese policymakers have already turned down the expectations of any major moves from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). However, the previous day’s announcement of bond-buying and talks of the town supporting the official push for market intervention keep the USD/JPY traders hopeful of a pullback.
The same could quickly drag the USD/JPY pair towards an upward-sloping support line from early August, near 143.80. However, the risk-off mood and firmer USD, as well as fewer odds of the BOJ’s hawkish mood, are likely to favor the USD/JPY buyers.
Technically, USD/JPY bulls need a clear upside break of the 145.00 threshold to keep reins while a downside break of the six-week-old support line, near 143.80, won’t hesitate to recall sellers as the RSI is nearly overbought.
Key Notes
BOJ Preview: One day, it will surprise us all, but not today
USD/JPY advances towards 145.00 on Fed’s hawkish roadmap, BOJ policy eyed
About BoJ Rate Decision
BoJ Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Japan. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the JPY. Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY whipsaws as BOJ keeps policy steady
USD/JPY has reversed entire gains spurred by a knee-jerk reaction to the BOJ's status-quo. The pair jumped to fresh 24-year highs beyond 145.00 before reverting to near 144.50, the pre-BOJ levels. The US dollar trades firmer alongside yields amid a hawkish Fed outlook.
AUD/USD surrenders 0.6600 on Fed’s hawkish policy, focus shifts to PMIs
The AUD/USD pair has slipped below the critical support of 0.6600 in the Tokyo session. The asset is falling like a house of cards after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
EUR/USD builds cushion above 0.9800 after a Fed-induced drop, Russian nuclear fears intensify
EUR/USD has sensed a sigh of relief after dropping to near 0.9813. Extreme hawkish guidance from the Fed has demolished the shared currency bulls. Russian military threat to use nuclear weapons has underpinned the risk-off impulse.
Gold eyes further downside below $1,700 as DXY extends post-Fed rally
Gold price remains on the back foot at around $1,660 as bears cheer the firmer US dollar and the risk-off mood during Thursday’s Asian session. The Fed’s hawkish action and Russia-linked fresh geopolitical fears are the latest catalysts that weigh on the metal prices of late.
Tron fails a 17-month-old downtrend despite 45% on-chain activity growth within a week
The Justin Sun cryptocurrency can be seen adhering to the bearishness persisting in the market generated due to the recent crashes. Tron investors, however, do not seem to be pulling away from the crypto network.