BoC Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday at 14:00 GMT. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to lift its policy rate by 75 bps to 3.25% at the end of the September meeting in an effort to keep inflation expectations anchored. Apart from the decision, investors will take cues from the accompanying monetary policy statement in the absence of the post-meeting press conference.
Analysts at Wells Fargo offer a brief overview and explain: “We expect the BoC to deliver a 75 bps hike to 3.25%. We think the BoC will slow down the pace of its hikes beyond September, only taking the policy rate to 3.75% by the end of Q4-2022, although we see the risks as remaining tilted to a higher peak. We will be particularly interested in guidance on future policy from the BoC, especially against a backdrop of slowing growth and still-elevated inflation.”
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key event risk, weaker crude oil prices continue to undermine the commodity-linked loonie. This, along with relentless US dollar buying, lifts the USD/CAD pair back closer to the monthly peak touched last week. Given that the markets have fully priced in a 75 bps rate hike, the expected move is unlikely to provide any respite to the Canadian dollar.
Furthermore, a tilt toward a more conservative policy stance amid concerns about the worsening economic outlook and easing price pressures could weigh heavily on the domestic currency. This, in turn, will set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move for the USD/CAD pair witnessed over the past month or so.
That said, an unlikely event of a more aggressive 100 bps rate hike could trigger a significant market reaction and provide a strong boost to the Canadian dollar. The USD/CAD pair might then turn vulnerable and dive back towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3075-1.3070 region could pave the way for a fall towards the 1.3035-1.3030 intermediate support en route to the 1.3000 psychological mark.
Key Notes
• BoC Preview: Will BoC take its foot off the pedal?
• BoC Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, hiking rates again
• USD/CAD: Any support for the loonie from the BoC may fade rapidly – ING
About the BoC Interest Rate Decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery beyond 0.9950
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 0.9950 amid Wall Street extending early gains. Falling US Treasury yields further undermine dollar’s demand. Market players await ECB monetary policy announcement on Thursday.
GBP/USD recovers the 1.1500 amid broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances above 1.1500 after suffering heavy losses on cautious comments from BoE officials during the hearing before the Treasury Select Committee. Encouraging US developments push high-yielding assets north, to the detriment of the USD.
Gold's battle around $1,700 continues
Gold changed course after falling to $1,691.32 at the beginning of the day, now hovering around $1,710. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day amid persistent concerns of a global recession fueled by tepid Chinese data.
Ripple price crushes bulls’ dreams as European energy crisis heats up
XRP slipped overnight in the last trading hours after sentiment shifted 180 degrees as geopolitical issues flared up again and energy issues reached boiling point in Europe.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.