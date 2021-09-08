When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy update at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday and is widely anticipated to leave its monetary policy settings unchanged. At its meeting on July 14, the BoC decided to reduce the target of bond purchases from C$3 billion to C$2 billion per week amid expectations that the economy would continue to strengthen. However, weaker data over the past month – especially a surprise economic contraction in Q2 – has been fueling speculations that the central bank could turn dovish.
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
Given the proximity of Canada's federal elections on September 20, the chances of a major shift in the policy stance are low. The BoC could opt to adopt a more cautious tone, though is likely to retain its forecast for the first-rate hike in H2 2022. This, in turn, suggests that the decision is unlikely to be a major game-changer for the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the USD/CAD pair: "In case the BoC delivers a dovish statement, the CAD is likely to weaken its major rivals. On the upside, the initial resistance is located at 1.2600 (20-day SMA) ahead of 1.2650 (Fibonacci 23.6 retracement of June-September uptrend). A daily close above the latter could open the for additional gains toward 1.2700 (psychological level) and 1.2750 (static level). Supports, on the other hand, are located at 1.2530 (200-day SMA), 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2430 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement)."
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada Preview: No policy change expected following July's taper
• BoC Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, no policy change expected
• USD/CAD to see little upside on unchanged BoC – MUFG
About the BoC Interest Rate Decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD drops to near two-week lows, below $1,785 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above the $1,800 mark and dropped to near two-week lows, closer to the $1,780 region during the early North American session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...