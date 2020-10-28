When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC monetary policy decision – Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy update at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday. The BoC is widely anticipated to maintain status-quo and leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.25% at the conclusion of the October policy meeting. Market expectations for any kind of a policy shift in the accompanying policy statement are also low. Meanwhile, the BoC Governor Tiff Macklem recently left the door open for negative rates and hence, the focus will be on any further talks in that direction.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
The recent price action has been influenced by developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, oil price dynamics and the US political uncertainty. The Canadian dollar is unlikely to move in any significant direction unless there is a surprise along the yield curve control or a meaningful QE change.
Ahead of the key event risk, the USD/CAD pair rallied to three-week tops, around the 1.3300 mark, amid a broad-based USD strength and tumbling crude oil prices. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3330-35 supply zone should pave the way for a move back towards reclaiming the 1.3400 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 1.3225-20 region. Failure to defend the mentioned level might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/CAD pair back below the 1.3200 mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards challenging the next major support near the 1.3110-1.3100 zone.
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada Preview: Covid concerns set to outweigh recovery optimism and crush CAD
• BoC Preview: Yield curve control is a risk for the loonie – TDS
• USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Making the drift lower seem stationary
About the BoC interest rate decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1750 amid covid concerns
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.1750, a new weekly low, as concerns of strict covid-related lockdowns are gripping the old continent. Uncertainty about the elections is also weighing on markets.
GBP/USD falls below 1.30 amid fears of a UK lockdown, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30 as the British government mulls a new lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The pound is also pressured by the Brexit impasse.
Gold plunges to three-week lows, around $1877-76 region
Gold witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. Weakness below the $1890 horizontal support further aggravated the bearish pressure.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its October policy meeting.
WTI bounces off lows near $37.00/bbl post-EIA
Prices of the WTI remain on the defensive albeit off lows. Demand concerns dragged prices to 3-week lows near $37.00. EIA reported an unexpected 4.3 mb build during last week.