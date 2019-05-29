When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC monetary policy decision - Overview
Wednesday's key highlight will be the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Canada (BoC), scheduled to be announced at 14:00 GMT. The central bank is widely expected to maintain status-quo and leave benchmark interest rates unchanged at 1.75% when it concludes its May policy meeting later today. Hence, the key focus will be on the tone in the accompanying policy statement and even small changes could trigger some volatility around the Canadian Dollar.
Analysts at TD Securities write, “We expect the Bank to remain cautious on trade tensions as they await more clarity on US/China relations and reiterate that the economy is unfolding in line with their forecast from April. That said, the Governor's recent media comments on the labour market tilts the balance of risks to a more constructive tone.”
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key event risk, the pair retested April swing highs, around the 1.3520 region, albeit once again failed to sustain at higher levels. Should the BoC again strike a more cautious tone, a fresh bout of short-covering could accelerate the up-move towards the 1.3565-70 region before the pair eventually aims to reclaim the 1.3600 round figure mark.
Alternatively, any hawkish signal - rather less dovish, might provide a temporary boost to the Canadian Dollar and exert some downward pressure on the major. However, any negative reaction seems more likely to be short-lived amid the ongoing slump in Crude Oil price and should find decent support near mid-1.3400s.
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
• BoC Preview: Major Banks are forecasting no change in policy today
• USD/CAD surges through 1.3500 mark amid declining Oil prices, BoC in focus
About the BoC interest rate decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, down on the day. ECB's Rehn said the first rise in interest rates may be further away. Tensions between the US and China persist.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage
Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.
Gold rallies to session tops, around $1285 level amid reviving safe-haven demand
Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions underpin safe-haven demand. The ongoing slump in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive momentum. Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by a mildly positive tone surrounding the USD.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.