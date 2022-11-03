BoE Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 12:00 GMT. The UK central bank is widely expected to lift interest rates by 75 bps - the biggest hike since 1989. Meanwhile, the worsening outlook for the UK economy might have already set the stage for a dovish pivot. Hence, the market focus will be on the accompanying statement that provides the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) economic and inflation projections. Apart from this, investors will scrutinize BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's comments at the post-meeting press conference at 12:30 GMT.
Analysts at TD Securities offer a brief preview of the key central bank event risk and write: “We look for a 75 bps hike from the BoE in November. While the labour market has tightened further, inflation has matched the MPC's forecasts. Moreover, the several fiscal U-turns and change of PM and Chancellor should lower the risk of a larger hike. The delay of the fiscal event shouldn't mean much for the decision as the broad characteristics of fiscal policy are already known.”
How could it affect GBPUSD?
Ahead of the BoE's Super Thursday, the GBPUSD pair tumbles to a two-week low, below mid-1.1200s on Wednesday amid post-FOMC strong follow-through US dollar buying interest. A dovish BoE tilt could exert additional downward pressure on the British Pound and set the stage for an extension of the pair's recent pullback from a multi-week high. Meanwhile, a decision to frontload the rate hike might do little to provide any respite to bulls amid looming recession risks, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the GBPUSD pair is to the downside.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, outlines important technical levels to trade the major: “GBPUSD trades within a touching distance of 1.1250, where the 200-period SMA on the four-hour is located. In case the pair falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, additional losses toward 1.1200 (psychological level) and 1.1100 (psychological level) could be witnessed.”
“On the upside, 1.1300 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) aligns as first resistance ahead of 1.1350 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.1435 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement),” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• Bank of England Preview: Why Super-Thursday is set to sink sterling, even in case of a big hike
• BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer
• GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable as BoE decision looms
About the BoE interest rate decision
The BoE Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of England. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it will be positive, or bullish, for the GBP. Likewise, if the BoE has a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it will be seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BoE rate decision, Governor Bailey presser to rock the pound – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise its policy rate by 75 bps to 3%. The vote split and Governor Bailey's comments on the policy outlook amid budget uncertainty will drive the British pound's performance against its major rivals.
EUR/USD drops below 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 0.9800 on Thursday. ECB President Lagarde's comments failed to help the euro find demand as investors await the BoE policy announcements and mid-tier data releases from the US.
Gold bears gear up for a test of $1,617 ahead of US NFP
Gold price is resuming its Fed-induced downside, as US dollar bulls regain traction. Markets remain risk averse amid aggressive Fed rate hike bets, ahead of US NFP. XAU/USD path of least resistance appears down, with eyes on Oct lows at $1,617.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
Harbour sets aside $400m in respect of windfall tax
The Harbour Energy share price has seen mixed fortunes since the shares dropped from the highs seen back in April, after the government’s announcement of a windfall tax on UK profits for oil and gas companies.