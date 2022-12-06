Australian GDP overview
Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) readiness for further increases in interest rates and expectations of solid economic recovery highlights Australia’s third-quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Wednesday, for the AUD/USD pair traders.
The recent data from Australia portray a mixed picture as downbeat housing market data and labor participation rate contrasts with upbeat export growth and consumer spending. Even with these statistics in mind, the Aussie Q3 GDP is likely to print slightly better figures.
That said, forecasts suggest the annualized pace of economic growth to come in at 6.3%, above the previous period's 3.6%, while the quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) numbers could mark the 0.7% growth figures versus 0.9% prior.
Ahead of the outcome, Westpac said,
The economic rebound should continue at a robust pace, supported by the reopening from COVID-19 and tailwinds from earlier policy stimulus. Hence, consumer spending and business investment should grow solidly in the quarter, though housing is expected to be flat on lower renovation work. After the various partial surveys released this week, Westpac’s forecast remains 0.8%qtr, 6.4%yr, with the median forecast on Bloomberg 0.7% quarterly.
How could it affect the AUD/USD?
AUD/USD remains pressured around the 0.6700 round figure, making rounds to the 100-DMA support, as a lack of major data/events joins the pre-GDP anxiety to challenge the pair traders.
That said, Australia’s Q3 GDP is likely to carry less importance for the pair traders, considering the present focus on the risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets. Also likely to dilute the importance of the data is the latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy meeting that stated household spending is expected to slow over the period ahead while also confirming that the Australian economy is continuing to grow solidly.
Hence, positive data from Australia might offer a knee-jerk rebound in the AUD/USD prices but not affect the overall bearish trend. On the contrary, downbeat figures won’t hesitate to please bears with a fresh multi-month low.
Technically, failure to cross the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the June-October downside, near 0.6855, joins bearish MACD signals and steady RSI to favor AUD/USD bears. However, a clear break of the 100-DMA support near 0.6690 becomes necessary for the sellers to aim for a late November swing low near 0.6585.
Key notes
AUD/USD floats above 100-DMA support ahead of Australia GDP
AUD/USD Forecast: Bears gearing up for a test of 0.6500
About the Aussie GDP release
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Australia. The GDP is considered a broad measure of economic activity and health. A rising trend has a positive effect on the AUD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data
AUD/USD justifies the weaker-than-expected Australian GDP data as it retreats from intraday high surrounding 0.6700 after the data release during early Wednesday. The Aussie pair struggles to justify the market’s cautious optimism, mainly backed by catalysts surrounding China and the Fed.
EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0460 as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day despite the market’s inaction during early Wednesday. The major currency pair trades inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold flirts with $1,765 support as risk aversion underpins US Dollar
Gold price XAU/USD remains pressured around $1,770, struggling with short-term key support during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s sour sentiment that underpinned the US Dollar’s rebound.
Will Polygon partnering with Warner Music to launch a web3 music platform push up MATIC price?
Polygon is one of the foremost blockchains in the smart contract and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. It is also a leader on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) front, which is what the Warner Music Group will be leveraging to develop the first-of-its-kind music platform.
US tech leads the losses as inflation concerns remain
The recent pullback in global stocks has continued apace today, with tech stocks leading the decline thanks to a growing concern that inflation may be difficult to control as wages push higher. UK housebuilders are back in focus today, with the construction PMI survey collapsing to a three-month low.