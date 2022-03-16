When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

February month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders. Along with the data, the RBA Bulletin for Q4 will also be released and should be watched too.
The jobs figures have been important considering the recent run-up in inflation and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) slightly easy hesitance to rate-hike. It should be noted, however, that the recently mixed signals from the Aussie central bank and more importance to the risk catalysts dim the charm of today’s Aussie jobs report.
Market consensus suggests that the headline Unemployment Rate may ease to 4.1% from 4.2% on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas Employment Change could rise from 12.9K to 37K. Further, the Participation Rate may also rise to 66.3% from 66.2% during the stated month.
Ahead of the event, analysts at Westpac said,
Given that the recent floods in NSW and QLD have come after the February reference period, Westpac anticipates employment to lift by 60k for the month (median forecast is 37k, range 5k to 60k). A lift in participation to 66.4% should temper the fall in the unemployment rate to around 0.1ppt (Westpac f/c: 4.1%), with risks favoring a smaller rise in participation and a larger fall in unemployment.
ANZ also mentioned,
We expect to see the unemployment rate drop to 3.9% (4.2% previously), led by a 50k lift in employment. We’ve already seen a surge in Australian job ads in the wake of the disruption caused by the Omicron outbreak – and it’s looking like the labor market should be able to shake off its impacts pretty quickly. For New Zealand, we expect to see something similar.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around a one-week high near 0.7285, after rising for the last two consecutive days, during Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the risk barometer portrays the market’s indecision over the Russia-Ukraine peace talks ahead of the key data release.
Although expectations of firmer data may offer immediate strength to the AUD/USD prices, the quote needs support from the market sentiment to recall the buyers, due to the recent emphasis on risk catalysts. Another reason that weighs on the importance of the Aussie jobs report is the RBA’s latest Minutes repeating its no rate-hike pledge, as well as higher importance to inflation concerns.
Technically, the weekly resistance line challenges the AUD/USD pair’s immediate upside around 0.7300, a break of which will quickly propel the quote towards the 0.7370 level. Adding to the upside filter is the 200-DMA level surrounding 0.7305.
Key Notes
AUD/USD bulls on standby for Aussie Employment data
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures to fuel the optimism-related rally
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
