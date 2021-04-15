When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

March month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 01:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders. The figures become all the more important as the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) dovish bias on the jobs figures contradicts the aussie pair’s recently upbeat performance.
Market consensus favors Employment Change to ease to 35.0K from 88.7K on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas the Unemployment Rate is likely to ease from 5.8% to 5.7%. Further, the Participation Rate may remain unchanged at 66.1%.
TD Securities expect a mixed data while saying,
We pencil in an above-consensus headline employment gain of +60k (Market forecast: +35k) in Mar, extending the strong 89k employment gain last month, bringing employment back to pre-Covid levels. Given healthy labor demand (ANZ Mar job ads: 7.4%) and firm weekly payrolls data (up by 0.2% y/y ending 13 Mar), we expect further employment gains and think there is upside risk given the positive correlation of Australia employment outcome with strong offshore employment outcome in the US. Additionally, we expect the participation rate to edge up to 66.2% in Mar, which implies a decline in unemployment to 5.6% from 5.8% previously.
Additionally, analysts at Westpac said,
The March ABS labor force survey will be released. Leading indicators of employment, such as weekly payrolls, job vacancies and the various business surveys all suggest labor demand continued to strengthen through March and into April. Westpac expects an employment gain of +32k (market 35k), but there are upside risks to this forecast. Rising participation is muting the improvement in unemployment. A 0.1ppt increase in participation to 66.2% will hold the unemployment rate at 5.8%.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD cheers the broad US dollar weakness while picking up the bids near 0.7740, up 0.11% intraday, ahead of the key jobs report during Thursday’s Asian session. In addition to the greenback weakness, unlock activities at home and rejection of vaccine woes by Aussie PM Scott Morrison should have also contributed to the pair’s latest upside.
However, the RBA’s economic optimism will be tested by today’s jobs report and hence any downbeat figures can trigger the much-awaited pullback after the strongest AUD/USD run-up since late February. Meanwhile, positive surprises will help the quote to refresh the three-week top flashed the previous day.
Technically, not only a daily closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from February 25 but a clear breakout of 50-day SMA, respectively around 0.7640 and 0.7720, directs AUD/USD further north towards the 0.7800 threshold and then to the previous month’s high near 0.7850.
Key Notes
AUD/USD: Bulls await Australian jobs data near three-week top above 0.7700
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat jobs data to provide tailwind to the aussie
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears seeking downside break into Jobs data
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
GBP/USD: Clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old rising channel
GBP/USD flirts with an intraday low of 1.3774 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable rose to the highest since April 07 during the three-day rise the previous day. The pair portrays a short-term ascending trend channel formation.
Gold stays depressed below $1,750 amid mixed sentiment
Gold holds lower grounds after the previous day’s downbeat performance. The yellow metal dropped for three days in the last four even as the DXY remains dismal around a one-month low. US dollar weakness tests the bears amid dull markets.
EUR/USD picks up bids towards 1.2000 as S&P 500 Futures print mild gains
EUR/USD looks for clear direction, recently rising, around one-month high. S&P 500 Futures ignore vaccine jitters amid the cautious optimism of the EU and the US central bankers. German CPI, US Retail Sales will be the key.
Coinbase (COIN) opens at $381 per share, 52.4% above reference valuation
Coinbase (COIN) Global Inc's stock opened at $381, 52.4% above the reference price of $250, in the highly-anticipated Nasdaq debut on Wednesday.