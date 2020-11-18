When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

October month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders. The figures become all the more important as traders will be keen to observe how much employment damages Victoria’s lockdown did amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.
Market consensus favors Employment Change to drop to -30.0K from -29.5K on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas the Unemployment Rate is likely to rise from 6.9% to 7.2%. Further, the Participation Rate may also ease from 64.8% to 64.7% during the stated period.
Westpac expects the data to point to economic slowdown while saying,
With Victoria under lockdown during October and payroll data pointing to a broader slowdown in the national recovery, Westpac is looking for employment to fall -30k, close to consensus. If the participation rate eases to 64.74%, then our employment forecast would see the unemployment rate rise from 6.9% to 7.2% (median forecast 7.1%).
TD Securities also follow the suit as they said,
For the October Employment report, we are anticipating the tightening in eligibility criteria to obtain JobKeeper payments is likely to have encouraged employers to shed staff. We pencil in a 50k drop in jobs for the month. Assuming the participation rate drops to 64.7%, this would imply an unemployment rate of 7.2%.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
Although the RBA repeated turned down the negative rates, while still favoring the increase in the Quantitative Easing (QE), a positive surprise from the employment numbers could help the AUD/USD prices to overcome the 0.7340 resistance marked twice during November. It should, however, be noted that the latest risk-off mood, triggered through the COVID-19 woes and global angst against China, may gain additional support and drag the quote further down in a case where the jobs report disappoints.
However, AUD/USD sellers will remain cautious unless witnessing a clear break below the November 19 low of 0.7220. The reason is that a downside break of which will confirm “double top” formation near 0.7340. Following that, the bears will eye the 100-day SMA around 0.7160 before aiming the theoretical target near 0.7100 round-figures.
Key Notes
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7300 ahead of Aussie employment data
AUD/USD Forecast: Holding on to gains ahead of key employment data
Australian Employment Preview: Labor market recovery in doldrums
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Although the RBA repeated turned down the negative rates, while still favoring the increase in the Quantitative Easing (QE), a positive surprise from the employment numbers could help the AUD/USD prices to overcome the 0.7340 resistance marked twice during November.
GBP/USD: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside
GBP/USD pulls back from November 11 high, eyes two-week-old support line. RSI weakness from nearly overbought territory, tough resistance suggest further declines. Bulls can aim for September high beyond 1.3315.
Gold look to snap three-day downtrend below $1,900
Gold bounces off $1,869.60 while consolidating three-day losses from $1,899.14. The yellow metal marks a halt to the previous three days’ declines. Risk catalysts to dominate in Asia, US data can add to the watch-list afterward.
Why FX traders shrugged off Pfizer’s update
The big story in the news today was Pfizer’s vaccine update – their results now show their vaccine being 95% instead of 90% effective in preventing coronavirus. This exceeds the 94.5% effectiveness reported by Moderna.
WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics
WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session.