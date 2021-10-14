When is the Australia employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Australia’s labour force survey for September is coming up at the top of the hour. It is expected to report the loss of 200k jobs in the month, but this decline will only lead to a small rise in the Unemployment Rate to 4.7% as many of those out of work leave the workforce temporarily owing to lockdown restrictions, analysts at Westpac argued.
''Westpac is more gloomy than consensus on jobs, with the median forecast -110k total employment, 4.8% unemployment rate (versus August -146k and 4.5%).''
''We expect employment will have fallen -120k in August, which is slightly below consensus. But we expect the unemployment rate will only rise to 4.7%,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
On an hourly basis, the price is meeting a meanwhile resistance and following the rally, a correction would be expected. The impulse is already decelerating and a negative outcome in the data would be expected to trigger the downside towards a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 0.7360. On the other hand, should the price rally on the data, then the daily resistance and 0.74 the figure will be eyed:
Key Notes
- Australian Employment Preview: Significant fall in jobs already priced-in? AUD has room to rise
- Forex Today: Falling yields spur a dollar sell-off
- AUD/USD retains second place on the leader board ahead of key jobs data
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside need validation above 1.1600
EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair consolidates after posting a 70-pips upside movement in the previous day. Price trades below 1.1600 since October 6, MACD trades in the oversold zone.
GBP/USD keeps an eye for 1.3700 amid USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair extends gains on Thursday. The pair touched a high of 1.3667 in the previous session composed of nearly 100-pips movement. Lower US T-yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Brexit led-woes, worker shortage, weaker domestic data keep a check on sterling.
Gold's fat right tail plays out on stagflation fears
Gold bulls bust through bearish commitments and prints fresh highs for October. The price of gold on Wednesday has rallied into key resistance territory where it has printed the highest levels since the weekly bar from the 13 Sep.
Polkadot price to target $100 if DOT holds above crucial support
Polkadot price has formed a double-top with the highs formed near $38 precisely one month ago. It is now trending lower with significant selling pressure over the past three trading days – but buyers have stepped in to keep the bodies of the daily candlesticks above the Tenkan-Sen.
US September CPI: September inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.