When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD traders will have an excuse to ignore the recently fading optimism surrounding the US-China trade relations. That’s in the form of November month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT on Thursday. With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been keeping a close eye on the jobs report, any deviation from the upbeat forecasts could increase the odds of further rate cuts in 2020.
Market consensus favors Employment Change to improve to 14.0K from -19K on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas the Unemployment Rate is likely staying unchanged to 5.3%. Also, no change is anticipated in 66.1% Participation Rate.
Westpac stays modestly positive ahead of the release as their analysts say,
With the next GDP data not due until March, Australia’s labor force surveys are particularly important for markets skittish over the RBA’s 4 February policy decision. In the November report (11:30 am Syd/8:30 am Sing/HK), the median forecast for employment is +15k, a rebound from the surprise (but arguably overdue) -19k fall in Oct, the first negative reading since May 2018 and the weakest month since Sep 2016. Westpac expects a modest +8k. We look for the unemployment rate to hold at 5.3% (equal high since May 2018), assuming the participation rate remains at 66.0%.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
Dovish RBA minutes and a downbeat record of the fourth quarter (Q4) Bulletin highlights the importance of today’s employment data. Even if the headlines Employment Change is expected to come in surprisingly high while reversing the earlier negative reading, a soft figure could add burden on to the Aussie pair.
In doing so, a three-week-old rising trend line around 0.6840 will be the key to watch as it holds the gate for further declines to 0.6800 round-figure. On the upside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level near 0.6905 can restrict near-term upside.
Key Notes
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6850 ahead of the Aussie jobs report
AUD/USD Forecast: Under pressure but above 0.6800
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Dovish RBA minutes and a downbeat record of the fourth quarter (Q4) Bulletin highlights the importance of today’s employment data. Even if the headlines Employment Change is expected to come in surprisingly high while reversing the earlier negative reading, a soft figure could add burden on to the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY sitting tight as US Congress gets ready to vote on whether to impeach
USD/JPY rose slightly, to 109.55/60 while it now holds around 109.55 in a tight Asian range in the Tokyo open. The day was mundane overnight, with holiday thin markets and traders taking it easy.
Rate Decisions Ahead for FX
In the next 24 hours, the economic calendar is jam packed with market moving data but whether or not currencies respond to these events remain to be seen. The currencies that could see big moves are AUD, GBP and NZD.
Gold slumps to fresh daily lows near $1470 on broad USD strength
The XAU/USD pair spent the first two days of the week fluctuating in a tight range below the $1480 mark but came under modest selling pressure on Wednesday to drop to $1470.
GBP/USD at weekly lows sub-1.3100
The Sterling Pound retains the doubtful honor of being the weakest currency across the FX board amid renewed concerns of a hard Brexit. UK’s inflation uptick failed to provide support.