When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Overview of the Australian jobs report
Early Thursday markets will see Australian employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics at 11:30 Sydney/9:30 Singapore/HK and 01:30 GMT. Having witnessed mixed jobs data in May and the latest emphasis on the unemployment rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) even after the rate cut, June month employment change, and unemployment rate become crucial for AUD/USD traders.
Market consensus favors a decline to 17.5KK from 28.4K of seasonally adjusted employment change whereas the unemployment rate is likely ticking down to 5.1% versus 5.0% prior. Also, the participation rate is likely to remain unchanged at 65.8%.
TD Securities emphasizes on last month's general election to be the key driver of likely boost to the employment scenario:
For May employment we expect an election bounce of +50k, skewed towards part-time as the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) temporarily hires poll booth staff and vote counters. The July 2016 election saw a temporary jump of +73k part-time workers. A lift of +50k with an unchanged participation rate could see the unemployment rate dip again to 4.9% and put a nail in the July cut coffin.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
Despite RBA’s latest rate cut, the central bank continues to highlight unemployment rate as a key driver of next policy moves, which in turn increases the employment data’s impact on the AUD/USD pair. With likely temporary uptick due to last month’s election, any disappointment from the data will be taken seriously to provide further damages to the Aussie pair.
Technically, 0.6900 and 0.6830 comprising January 2016 lows seem strong downside support with 0.6960 and 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 0.7010 being immediate resistance to watch during the quote’s pullback. Should prices rally past-0.7010, 100-day SMA level around 0.7065/70 can lure the bulls.
Key Notes
AUD/USD clings to 0.6930, all eyes on monthly employment report
AUD/USD analysis: under pressure ahead of Australian jobs data
AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie ending the day on its low ahead of Australia job reports
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate release by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD charts bearish outside day ahead of Eurozone industrial production data
With a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, the EUR/USD is on the defensive ahead of Eurozone's industrial production release. The currency pair created a bearish outside day on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, all eyes on Conservative voting
While the failure of Labour-led motion to block the chances of no-deal Brexit weakened the Pound, the GBP/USD pair remains on a back foot, as traders await the first round of voting to decide the new Tory leader later this Thursday.
USD/JPY bounces-off lows near 108.15 amid risk-off
Fresh bids emerged near 108.15 region, allowing a tepid bounce in USD/JPY towards 108.30 levels, in tandem with a minor recovery staged by S&P 500 futures and the US Treasury yields. However, persisting risk-off trades combined with Fed rates cut bets could keep a lid on the upside.
Gold rises towards $1340 amid fresh bout of risk aversion
With the Chinese media repeatedly flashing worrisome signals concerning its trade spat with the US, Gold prices rally to the day’s high near $1337 during early Thursday. Positive comments for China, one of the top 2 gold buyers, further strengthened the bullion.
US inflation quiet, edging lower on the year
American consumer prices barely stirred in May with a slight rise on the month balanced by an equally minor decline for the year, leaving the Fed with little new inflation input for its rate decision next week.