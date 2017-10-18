When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Australian jobs report (Sep)

Australia's monthly jobs report is back on the cards for Asian markets today. The report will be released at 1230 GMT.

Sep employment is expected to rise 15k, holding the unemployment rate at 5.6%. Westpac’s forecasts are +25k, 5.6%, with leading indicators pointing to ongoing robust demand for labour.

How could the data affect AUD/USD?

AUD/USD fell to 0.7818 before recovering just below the bas of the daily cloud. The 4 hour chart is a sell on rallies, and on a miss of expectations, 0.7800 could come under threat. On tge flip side, the 0.79 handle could be attractive on another strong report, giving the hawks at the RBA something to chew on.

Key notes

China Hints, Aussie Jobs Next

About the Employment Change

The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).