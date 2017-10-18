When is the Aussie jobs report and how could it affect AUD/USD?By Ross J Burland
Australian jobs report (Sep)
Australia's monthly jobs report is back on the cards for Asian markets today. The report will be released at 1230 GMT.
Sep employment is expected to rise 15k, holding the unemployment rate at 5.6%. Westpac’s forecasts are +25k, 5.6%, with leading indicators pointing to ongoing robust demand for labour.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD fell to 0.7818 before recovering just below the bas of the daily cloud. The 4 hour chart is a sell on rallies, and on a miss of expectations, 0.7800 could come under threat. On tge flip side, the 0.79 handle could be attractive on another strong report, giving the hawks at the RBA something to chew on.
Key notes
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.