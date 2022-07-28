US Q2 GDP Overview
Thursday's economic docket highlights the release of the Advance second-quarter US GDP report, at 12:30 GMT. Having contracted by 1.6% in the previous quarter, the world's largest economy is expected to return to growth and narrowly avoided a so-called 'technical' recession. GDP likely grew at a meagre 0.3% annualized pace during the April-June period, though some economists anticipate a drop in activity for the second successive quarter.
According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, “Macroeconomic data points to heightened downward risks for the economy, particularly figures linked to the last half of the quarter, as spending retreated sharply.”
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar stages a goodish rebound from its lowest level since July 6 touched earlier this Thursday. A stronger GDP print would be enough to reinforce expectations that the Fed would still hike 50 bps at each meeting in the remainder of this year. This would be enough to provide a fresh lift to the greenback and force the EUR/USD pair to prolong its intraday retracement slide from the 1.0235 region.
Conversely, a weaker reading would add to growing market worries about an economic downturn. This might continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and offer support to the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, concerns about an energy crisis in the Eurozone suggest that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Eren Sengezer, Editor FXStreet, outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest downtrend forms strong resistance at 1.0230, which is also the upper limit of the 10-day-old trading range. With a four-hour close above that level, the pair could target 1.0300 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0320 (200-period SMA on the four-hour chart).”
“On the downside, 1.0200 (50-period SMA, psychological level) aligns as initial support before 1.0150 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0100 (psychological level, static level),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• US Gross Domestic Product Preview: Would the US avoid a technical recession?
• US GDP Preview: Win-win for the dollar? Economy's flirt with recession to boost the buck
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to clear 1.0230 to attract buyers
About US GDP
The Gross Domestic Product Annualized released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced within a country in a given period of time. GDP Annualized is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which a country's economy is growing or decreasing. Generally speaking, a high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the USD, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!