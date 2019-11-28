When is Japan’s Tokyo inflation data and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Tokyo Core CPI overview
Japan’s Statistics Bureau will release the November month inflation data on early Friday morning in Asia, 23:30 GMT globally. While Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) is considered to be the benchmark of price pressure in the Japanese economy, Tokyo CPI ex-Fresh Food, popularly known as Tokyo Core CPI, gains much love among Japanese Yen (JPY) traders as one of the favorite price measures for the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
Forecasts suggest a mild recovery in the Tokyo CPI ex-Fresh Food (YoY) figure of 0.5% to 0.6% while signaling no change in the headlines Tokyo CPI data of 0.4% (YoY). Further, October month Unemployment rate, expected to remain unchanged at 2.4% will also decorate the Japanese economic calendar at the same time.
How could Tokyo Core CPI affect USD/JPY?
Bank of Japan’s dovish tone, coupled with the government’s support for early money policy and a readiness to offer fiscal support, signals further rise of the USD/JPY pair if the scheduled data fail to please the Japanese yen (JPY) traders. However, the losses could be limited amid the present risk-off environment, mainly due to the trade/political tussle between the United States (US) and China.
Technically, an upward sloping trend line since August 01, at 109.60, followed by May-end top near 110.00, could keep exerting downside pressure on the quote. With this, sellers can anticipate the return of mid-month levels surrounding 108.30/20 if prices slip under 109.00 figure.
Key Notes
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Set to rise to the 111.00 handle
About the Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food
The Tokyo Consumer Price Index released by the Statistics Bureau is a measure of price movements obtained by comparison of the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services, excluding fresh food. The index captures inflation in Tokyo. The purchase power of JPY is dragged down by inflation. Generally a high reading is seen as positive for the JPY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at 1.1000 in thin holiday trading
The EUR/USD pair is stuck around the 1.1000 figure, trading just above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990. US Thanksgiving pushed volumes to record lows, little expected for this Friday.
GBP/USD: Sluggish above 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.2915 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair seesaws around 200-hour HMA and 50% Fib retracement of the previous week’s decline.
USD/JPY is vulnerable to a full market response to Trump's signing of HK Act
USD/JPY is flat at the time of writing following a drift to the upside overnight, despite the blatant risks associated with the latest developments in the trade war saga. USD/JPY moved up from a low of just above 109.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 region
Gold failed to capitalize on the early attempted positive move and has now drifted to the lower end of its daily trading range, well within the striking distance of two-week lows set on Tuesday.
A China trade conversation with FXStreet senior analyst
For the two sides to have traveled this far I think a breakdown would be unlikely. More importantly it is in the self-interest of both parties that the deal is completed. China’s economy needs the boost that the agreement will provide.