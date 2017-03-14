When is German ZEW and how could affect EUR/USD?

German ZEW surveys Overview

The ZEW will release its Economic Sentiment Index for the next six months for Germany, as well as the Current Situation Index at 10.00GMT in the EU session later today, reflecting institutional investors’ opinions.

The headline economic sentiment index is seen edging higher to 13.1 in March after 10.4 registered in Feb. While the current situation sub-index is also expected to improve in March, and is seen arriving at 78.0 versus 76.4 last.

How could affect EUR/USD?

A better ZEW survey may offer the EUR bulls some respite, pushing the EUR/USD pair back above the mid-point of 1.06 handle. However, if the readings disappoint, the rate could breach the key support of 1.0600. A negative surprise in the data cannot be ruled out, given the political uncertainty surrounding the Dutch and French elections.

German ZEW indexes likely to head north - TDS

According to the analysts at TDS, sustained gains in German equity and positive data surprises should push the ZEW indexes up in March.

EUR/USD losing the grip near 1.0650, ZEW eyed

Looking ahead, the German/EMU ZEW Survey is due ahead of EMU’s Industrial Production figures. Across the pond, February’s Producer Prices will be in the limelight.

The Economic Sentiment published by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung measures the institutional investor sentiment, reflecting the difference between the share of investors that are optimistic and the share of analysts that are pessimistic. Generally speaking, an optimistic view is considered as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a pessimistic view is considered as negative (or bearish).