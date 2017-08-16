When is Eurozone Q2 flash GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?By Dhwani Mehta
Eurozone Q2 flash GDP Overview
The second reading of the Eurozone second quarter GDP figures are due later today at 0900GMT. Consensus amongst traders expect the bloc’s economic growth to remain steady at 0.6% inter-quarter in Q2, while on annualized basis, is expected to come in at 2.1%, same as that seen in the preliminary reading.
How could affect EUR/USD?
On a better GDP print, we could see a fresh bout of buying interest around the euro, pushing the EUR/USD pair back towards 1.1800. However, if the readings disappoint, the spot could break below the 1.17 handle.
In terms of technicals, “any immediate up-move might now confront immediate resistance at 20-day SMA, near mid-1.1700s, above which the pair is likely to aim back towards the 1.1800 handle.
On the flip side, any immediate dips might continue to find fresh buying interest near the 1.1700-1.1690 region, which if broken decisively is likely to accelerate the corrective slide towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.1640 level before the pair eventually breaks below the 1.1600 handle and head towards testing its next support near mid-1.1500s,” Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet explains.
Key notes
Eurozone flash GDP: We expect the second reading to be unchanged at 0.6% q/q - HSBC
Eurozone: Expect confirmation that the economy grew 0.6% in 2Q17 - ING
About Eurozone Q2 flash GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.