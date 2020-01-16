When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Early Friday, the market sees the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP and annualized figures of December month Retail Sales and Industrial Production from the National Bureau of Statistics of China at 02:00 GMT. Investors would emphasize more on the data considering the latest swing of the dragon nation’s economics. The statistics become important for the AUD/USD traders amid mixed clues concerning another rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the phase-one deal between the US and China.
China’s Q4 GDP is anticipated to have remained unchanged at 6.0% on a YoY basis while also likely sticking to 1.5% QoQ growth. Though, Retail Sales and Industrial Production (IP) bear downbeat forecasts of 7.8% and 5.9% versus 8.0% and 6.2% respective priors.
Westpac forecasts less surprise from the GDP while emphasizing other data:
China's GDP for Q4 is today’s key release (1 pm Sydney /10 am local). Annual growth is expected to print at 6.0%yr, in line with the Q3 result. This will leave year-average growth at the low-end of authorities’ 6.0-6.5% target for 2019. The detail on investment and consumption will be key and monthly data for December will provide additional context. Of the December data, we will be most interested in industrial production, with consensus 5.9%yr vs 6.2%yr in November.
TD Securities, on the other hand, has a slightly more hawkish outlook:
Overall, growth indicators perked up into year-end, helped by a further opening of the credit taps, easing US-China trade tensions and strengthening external demand. We think the improvement in manufacturing PMI points to upside risks to industrial production compared to consensus, while retail sales are likely to hold up at an 8.0% pace amid some resilience in service sector health and consumer spending. China's data dump will also include Q4 GDP this month and we expect a 6.0% y/y pace, the same as in Q3, with growth continuing to be led by tertiary industry.
How could it affect the AUD/USD?
Given the recent recovery in the market’s risk sentiment, backed by the US-China trade deal and upbeat Chinese statistics, positive data could keep the Aussie bulls hopeful of turning the RBA towards a more positive outlook when it meets early February. With this, the AUD/USD pair could defy the latest losses, mainly pilled due to the US dollar strength.
Technically, prices need to provide a daily closing beyond a 21-day SMA level of 0.6930 to aim for 0.7000, until then risks of revisiting the monthly bottom near 0.6850 can’t be denied. However, an upward sloping trend line stretched from October 02 portrays the bulls’ dominance.
Key Notes
AUD/USD: Under pressure around 0.6900 with eyes on statistics from China
AUD/USD Forecast: Back below 0.6900
About China’s GDP
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China studies the gross value of all goods and services produced by China. The indicator presents the pace at which the Chinese economy is growing or decreasing. As the Chinese economy has an influence on the global economy, this economic event would have an impact on the Forex market. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative ( or Bearish).
About China's Industrial Production
Industrial output is released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China. It shows the volume of production of Chinese Industries such as factories and manufacturing facilities. A surge in output is regarded as inflationary which would prompt the People’s Bank of China would tighten monetary policy and fiscal policy risk. Generally speaking, if high industrial production growth comes out, this may generate a positive sentiment (or bullish) for the CNY (and AUD), whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish) for the CNY (and AUD).
About China's Retail Sales
The Retail Sales report released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China measures the total receipts of the retailed consumer goods. It reflects the total consumer goods that the various industries supply to the households and social groups through various channels. It is an important indicator to study the changes in the Chinese retail market and reflecting the degree of economic prosperity. In general, A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China’s data dump and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
Given the recent recovery in the market’s risk sentiment, backed by the US-China trade deal and upbeat Chinese statistics, positive data could keep the Aussie bulls hopeful of turning the RBA towards a more positive outlook when it meets early February.
USD/JPY bulls seek break of 110.20 resistance
USD/JPY has been turning head of late, trading in a robust bullish trend within the rising channel and bull run which formed in late August down in the 104s. The price has been elevated considering the US and China trade deal.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold: On the back foot below 10-day SMA amid broad USD strength, risk-on
Gold prices seesaw near $1,552 during Friday’s early Asian session. The yellow metal dropped the previous day, closed below 10-day SMA, after the US dollar’s (USD) broad gains and market’s rush to riskier assets on the back of improved trade sentiment.
GBP/USD: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080
GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.