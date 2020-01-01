When is China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect the AUD/USD?

Following a sustained above 50 print by the official Manufacturing PMI in December, Aussie traders will look towards China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI to confirm the strength in the key activity area of the largest customer. The private activity gauge, up for publishing at 01:45 GMT on Thursday, is expected to retrace a bit to 51.7 from 51.8 during December.
While the recent signals and data from Australia have been mixed and failed to offer any key guidelines to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), policymakers will observe catalysts, like this data, to portray the path of rate alterations in 2020.
TD Securities follow market optimism as its report, after the official Manufacturing PMI, said:
Trade prospects strengthened as export orders moved into expansion for the first time since May 18. Sentiment for medium-sized firms moved into expansion for the first time since Aug 18, suggesting upside risks for the Caixin PMI.
How could it affect the AUD/USD?
Given the recent improvement in fundamentals concerning China, be it trade deal with the US or domestic economics, an upbeat reading of the Caixin Manufacturing PMI will be positive for AUD/USD. However, prices will be capped by the holiday mood of traders and the on-doing political tussle between the US and the Middle East.
Technically, tops marked on May 07 and July 04, around 0.7050, become the key upside barrier for the pair that hold the gates for a further rise towards July high of 0.7082. On the downside, short-term sellers can enter below 0.7000 mark.
Key Notes
AUD/USD is respecting a key confluence resistance as trade dominates
AUD/USD Forecast: China keeping Aussie underpinned
About the China Caixin PMI
The Caixin China Manufacturing PMI™ is based on data compiled from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 400 private manufacturing sector companies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is respecting a key confluence resistance as trade dominates
While markets are away, the sure thing boils down to trade, not just a Sino/US theme, but Brexit and the general state of the EU as a huge thorn in the side of risk-FX and while the Aussie trades.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility remains the bias, despite positive sentiment surrounding trade headlines
China cuts reserve ratio by 50 basis points, stocks positive
China has announced a cut to its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points from Monday, January 6. The New Year's announcement may turn positive for risk assets after traders return to their desks.
The US-China trade deal is utterly unfeasible
The shortest day of the year is behind us (Dec 21). The last day of the year is today. In markets, a weird factor is a short memory. A year ago we thought me might get a stock market crash in 2019.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility remains the bias, despite positive sentiment surrounding trade headlines