When is Canadian CPI report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canada CPI Overview
Wednesday's economic docket highlights the release of the Canadian consumer inflation figures for August, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to have decelerated sharply to 0.1% during the reported month from the 0.6% rise recorded in July. Meanwhile, the yearly rate is anticipated to have edged higher to 3.9% in August from 3.7% previous.
More importantly, the Bank of Canada's Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to remain well above the upper target and come in at 3.7% for August. The MoM rate, however, is forecast to ease to 0.2% from 0.6% previous, signalling that some of the transitory factors pushing up prices are fading.
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
The BoC is ahead of other central banks in terms of withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus and expectations for further tapering appear to have been fully priced in. Hence, investors are seeking fresh catalysts to again turn bullish on the Canadian dollar. Hotter-than-expected inflation figures could turn out to be one such incentive.
Conversely, a softer print is more likely to be overshadowed by the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar, weighed down by diminishing odds for an earlier Fed tapering move. Apart from this, bullish crude oil prices might continue to benefit the commodity-linked loonie, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair remains to the downside.
That said, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break below the overnight swing lows, around the 1.2600 mark, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The next relevant support for the USD/CAD pair is pegged near the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2525-20 region, ahead of the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Key Notes
• USD/CAD: Loonie trades cheap, rallies to 1.28 an opportunity to sell – TDS
• USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve dominates market considerations
About Canadian CPI
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by the Statistics Canada is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of CAD is dragged down by inflation. The Bank of Canada aims at an inflation range (1%-3%). Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as anticipatory of a rate hike and is positive (or bullish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.