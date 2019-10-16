When is Canadian CPI report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian CPI Overview
Wednesday's Canadian economic docket features the key release of consumer inflation figures for September, scheduled to be published at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to have edged lower by 0.2% during the reported month. Conversely, the yearly is seen rising to 2.1% as compared to 1.9% in August. Meanwhile, the BoC's core CPI is expected to remain flat on a monthly basis and hold steady at 1.9% yearly rate.
Deviation impact on USD/CAD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction on the pair is likely to be around 43-pips during the first 15-minutes and could get extended to 66-pips in the following 4-hours in case of a relative deviation of -0.86. Alternatively, the reaction to a higher than expected reading, with a relative deviation of +0.68 or higher could be around 61-pips in the first 15-minutes and 75-pips in the following 4-hours.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the important releases, the USD/CAD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained well within the striking distance of one-month lows set last Friday. Given the pair's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery moves, a stronger reading might be enough to prompt some aggressive selling and accelerate the slide further towards September monthly swing lows support near the 1.3135-30 region.
Alternatively, a softer reading might prompt some near-term short-covering bounce, though is likely to face some stiff resistance near the very important 200-day SMA – around mid-1.3200s. Sustained strength beyond the mentioned hurdle should provide an additional lift and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the 1.3300 round-figure mark.
Key Notes
Canada: CPI in focus this week – NBF
USD/CAD fails to extend recovery gains as challenges to US-China trade deal increase
USD/CAD: a break above 1.3240 meets a selling opportunity at 1.3270
About BoC's Core CPI
Consumer Price Index Core is released by the Bank of Canada. “Core” CPI excludes fruits, vegetables, gasoline, fuel oil, natural gas, mortgage interest, intercity transportation, and tobacco products. These volatile core 8 are considered as the key indicator for inflation in Canada. Generally speaking, a high reading anticipates a hawkish attitude by the BoC, and that is said to be positive (or bullish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range amid dismal US Retail Sales
US Retail Sales surprisingly fell in September, weighing on a vulnerable dollar. EUR/USD recovers, still trading below its daily high at 1.1059. Optimism surrounding a Brexit deal leans additional support.
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.2800 on more Brexit headlines
Sources say the main stumbling block to a Brexit deal has been removed and that the DUP is accepting the latest proposal. EU and the UK closer to clinching a deal.
USD/JPY consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades around 108.70 ahead of US data
Market mood turns sour amid Brexit uncertainty on Wednesday. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 98.50. Coming up: September retail sales data from the United States (US).
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range around $1480 region
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Wednesday.
Ethereum's consolidation tests downside limits and triggers fear
XRP retains the bullish setup and sets itself apart from the general trend. Bitcoin retains its safety zone with respect to the limits. Ethereum reflects the worrying loss of momentum.