When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Early Thursday morning in Asia, at 00:30 GMT, markets will see Australia’s December month Trade Balance numbers. Although tussles between Australia and China seem to have recently faded, as well as Goods Trade Balance suggested improvement in figures, latest dovish statements from the RBA and its Governor Philip Lowe increase the importance of today’s data for AUD/USD traders.
That said, the headline Trade Balance rose to 5022M in November while details marked Imports and Exports as having 10.0% and +3.0% respective figures for the stated month.
The trade numbers from an export-oriented economy become additionally important amid recent chatters that Australia is diverting goods towards Britain after an earlier spat with Beijing.
Ahead of the event, Westpac said,
Australia’s December trade balance will see the surplus snapback, to a forecast $7.7bn (median $8.8bn). Imports are expected to be flat, while exports finished the year with a flourish, up a forecast 7.5%. We have already seen the unadjusted data on goods, with export growth driven by iron ore and wheat.
TD Securities also suggest upbeat prints while saying,
Total trade surplus for Dec should come in around +A$9bn in Dec, higher than the A$5b trade surplus in Nov on the back of strong exports for iron ores, coal and wheat seen in the prelim Dec merchandise trade data. Services trade is likely to remain soft given that tight border restrictions remain which will hinder recreational travel and education-related travel services trade.
How could they affect AUD/USD?
With the recent risk-on mood favoring the AUD/USD buyers, strong data can extend the corrective pullback from Tuesday’s low of 0.7562. However, the upside momentum may not sustain as the latest hints from the RBA weigh on the quote. On the contrary, downbeat figures should recall the sellers targeting the five-week low marked before a few days.
Technically, AUD/USD buyers’ return from 50-day EMA, currently around 0.7595, buyers jostle with the one-week-old resistance line. Also acting as an extra upside filter is the 0.7640-45 area including multiple stops marked since December 17. Hence, the quote has more upside barriers while nearing the key support.
Keynotes
AUD/USD: Range bound above 0.7600, Aussie Trade Balance in focus
AUD/USD Forecast: Modest bounce, still at risk of falling
About Australian Trade Balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Range bound above 0.7600, Aussie Trade Balance in focus
AUD/USD eyes the upper-end of an immediate trading region. RBA’s Lowe copied the central bank’s downbeat comments but risk-on mood saved the day. Markets remain upbeat amid US stimulus hopes, vaccine news and welcome data.
DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.
Gold lingers close to two-week lows
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have spent the majority of Wednesday’s session on the back foot. Strength in USD and stock markets have weighed on the precious metals. But bond mark signals are more bullish; inflation expectations have been rallying.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.