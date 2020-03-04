When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Early Thursday morning in Asia at 00:30 GMT markets will see Australia’s January month Trade Balance numbers. Some from the analyst fraternity now give less care about the second-tier data, especially after the RBA’s 0.25% rate cut. However, the Aussie PM Scott Morrison also showed readiness to announce fiscal stimulus and is yet in his cupboard. Hence, any incoming data will be the key for the AUD/USD pair traders.
Market expectations favor a downbeat reading of Trade Balance, to 4,8000M from 5,223M prior. Details suggest that Imports and Exports reported 2% and 1% respective figures during the previous month.
Analysts at TD Securities offered details of market expectations in their report saying,
The Trade Balance has been fairly stable over recent months and we expect an outcome similar for January to previous prints. Exports are likely to be supported on higher iron ore volumes but offset by growth in import volumes. We pencil in a trade surplus of A$5b.
Westpac also has a say for the data while mentioning:
Australia’s January trade balance is expected to print at $5.4bn (market $4.8bn). Although down from its record high in June, the trade surplus remains sizeable, and strength should be seen in gold and iron ore prices. The risks are around import and export disruptions from COVID-19.
How could it affect AUD/USD?
As mentioned earlier, the recent rate cuts from the Fed and the RBA aren’t the final efforts of respective policymakers to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19). They still have fiscal measures to use. It should also be noted that Australia’s Treasury Secretary recently hinted downbeat impacts of the COVID-19 and bushfires on the economy, which in turn hikes the odds for further stimulus. As a result, traders will be taking a serious note of all incoming data to predict the near-term AUD/USD moves.
Technically, A descending trend line since January 01, 2020, at 0.6800, followed by 100-day SMA around 0.6835, guard the near-term upside of the pair while sellers will enter below the monthly low surrounding 0.6680.
Keynotes
AUD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6600 ahead of Aussie trade data
AUD/USD Forecast: Recovery from decade-low might be limited
About Australian Trade Balance
The trade balance released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the difference in the value of its imports and exports of Australian goods. Export data can give an important reflection of Australian growth, while imports provide an indication of domestic demand. Trade Balance gives an early indication of the net export performance. If a steady demand in exchange for Australian exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the AUD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is Australian Trade Balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?
As mentioned earlier, the recent rate cuts from the Fed and the RBA aren’t the final efforts of respective policymakers to counter the coronavirus (COVID-19). They still have fiscal measures to use. It should also be noted that Australia’s Treasury Secretary recently hinted downbeat impacts of the COVID-19 and bushfires on the economy.
USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears
USD/JPY extends recovery from five-month low while taking rounds to 107.55 during the early Thu morning in Asia. The USD manages to recover from the one-month low after Fed/US government continues to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with multiple measures.
3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy
These days, 800, 900 point moves in the stock market have become the norm. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points and today it recuperated all of those losses. The volatility in the market is a reflection ...
WTI looks to settle with modest gains above $47
Crude oil prices gained traction on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to a daily high of $48.40 during the European trading hours. However, with the OPEC+ ministerial panel ending without an agreement, the WTI erased its daily gains and dropped below $47.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.