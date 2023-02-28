When is Australia Retail Sales and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Retail Sales Overview
Early Tuesday, the market sees preliminary readings of Australia's seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for December month at 00:30 GMT. Market consensus suggests a stronger seasonally adjusted MoM print of 1.4% versus -3.9% prior, suggesting a sustained improvement in economic activity.
Given the recently stronger Aussie inflation data and the upbeat comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) officials, not to forget the challenges to sentiment ahead of the month-end consolidation, today’s Aussie Retail Sales appear crucial for the AUD/USD traders.
It should be noted that China’s official NBS Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI, up for publishing around 01:00 AM GMT on Wednesday, also increases the importance of the Asia-Pacific economic calendar on Tuesday.
Ahead of the data, Westpac said,
An underlying slowdown in retail sales should continue to be evident in January despite recent volatility (Westpac f/c: 1.0%mth, median forecast 1.5%, after December’s shock -3.9%).
How could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD struggles to defend the week-start recovery while portraying the pre-data anxiety around 0.6740 by the press time. The Aussie pair’s inaction could also be linked to the mixed headlines surrounding China. As the US White House braces for easy China-linked policies for investments, per Politico, while also keeping the Dragon nation on the radar for its alleged role in the Ukraine-Russia tension.
That said, the recent chatters surrounding the Aussie recession, amid fears of comparatively higher rates in Australia than the US, may also seek validation from today’s Aussie Retail Sales data. Hence, recovery in the key statistics may allow the AUD/USD buyers to extend the latest rebound to cross the immediate technical hurdle while a negative surprise, which is more likely, could recall the Aussie pair buyer by highlighting the hawkish Fed concerns.
Technically, AUD/USD rebound remains elusive unless providing a sustained daily close beyond 0.6740 resistance confluence, comprising the 100-DMA and previous support line from late November 2022.
Key Notes
AUD/USD faces barricades around 0.6750 ahead of Australian GDP and US PMI data
AUD/USD Forecast: Australian data will set the next direction
About Australian Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats modestly, clings to gains above 1.0650 after US data
EUR/USD has retreated modestly from the weekly high it set near 1.0700 earlier in the session but managed to stay in positive territory above 1.0650. The US data showed that input inflation increased in the manufacturing sector in February, helping the USD erase some of its daily losses.
GBP/USD reverses direction, drops toward 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its traction in the second half of the day and declined toward 1.2000. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment after the ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar stage a rebound, causing the pair to push lower.
Gold drops below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped below $1,840 in the American session. After the data from the US revealed that the Prices Paid component of the ISM Manufacturing PMI survey climbed above 50 in February, the 10-year US T-bond yield rose toward 4%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Solana: With negativity priced in, SOL could jump 80% in just three months
Solana (SOL) price is set to rip roughly 80% higher in the coming months as a massive tailwind heads its way. A big dispersion is set to happen in cryptocurrencies as the US regulatory crackdown is just around the corner.
AMC stock craters as bulls take profits following consensus beat
AMC stock is down 8.1% at $6.56 in Wednesday's premarket trade after early excitement over the cinema chain's fourth quarter beat of Wall Street consensus projections faded.