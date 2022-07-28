Retail Sales Overview
Early Thursday, the market sees preliminary readings of Australia's seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for June month at 01:30 GMT. Market consensus suggests a downbeat MoM print of 0.5% versus 0.9% prior readings, suggesting the lack of sustained improvement in economic activity after posting the softer outcome in May.
Given the recently mixed Aussie data and downbeat economic forecasts from Aussie Treasurer Jim Chalmers challenging the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish bias, today’s Aussie Retail Sales appear the key for the AUD/USD traders.
It’s worth noting that the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is also up for releasing the second-quarter (Q2) Export Price Index and Import Price Index at the aforementioned time, which in turn increases the importance of Thursday’s economic calendar for the pair traders.
Ahead of the data, Westpac said,
Australian credit and debit card data suggest retail sales should post a solid gain in June, concealing the backdrop of weakening confidence (Westpac f/c 0.6%). A strong lift in export prices is anticipated in Q2 given the strength of commodity prices (Westpac f/c: 8.0%), while a higher AUD likely tempered the lift in import prices from global energy inflation (Westpac f/c: 2.0%).
How could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD dribbles around the six-week high near 0.7000, struggling to extend the post-Fed rally, as traders await Australia’s Q2 Import Price Index and Retail Sales for June during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair traders also justify the market’s cautious mood amid fears of US recession, as well as recently released downbeat economic forecast updates from Australia.
That said, Australia’s seasonally adjusted Retail Sales for June is expected to ease to 0.5% versus 0.9% prior, which in turn supports Australian Treasury’s downbeat economic predictions and can probe the RBA hawks. The same could also trigger the AUD/USD pair’s pullback if Australia’s Q2 readings of the Export Price Index and Import Price Index came in softer than market forecasts of 19.7% and 1.9% in that order.
It’s worth noting that the softer-than-expected Aussie Q2 Consumer Price Index (CPI) has already teased AUD/USD sellers but failed due to the Fed-led rally. Hence, today’s Aussie data may clarify the near-term pair moves ahead of the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized.
Technically, a successful upside break of the previous resistance line from April and the 50-DMA, as well as the bullish MACD signals, hint at the AUD/USD pair’s further upside. That said, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the April-July downside, also nearing the mid-June swing high around 0.7070, appears to be the immediate resistance for the pair. Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the 50-DMA level of 0.6972 before testing the previous resistance line near 0.6930.
Key Notes
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Stays on the way to 0.7070 hurdle
AUD/USD steadies near six-week top around 0.7000 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales, US GDP
About Australian Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!