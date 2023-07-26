When is Australia inflation data and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Overview
Australia’s quarterly release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, scheduled for publishing on early Wednesday around 01:30 GMT, appears the crucial data for the AUD/USD pair traders to watch. Also increasing the importance of the time could be the quarterly release of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Trimmed Mean CPI and the Monthly CPI for June.
The reason could be linked to the RBA’s pause in the interest rate hikes after consecutive two hawkish surprises.
It’s worth noting that markets expect CPI to ease to 1.0% QoQ from 1.4% prior while the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI is likely to edge lower to 1.1% versus 1.2% previous readings. That said, the Monthly CPI is expected to drop to 5.4% YoY for June compared to 5.6% marked in May.
Given the downbeat forecasts, as well as the pre-Fed anxiety the AUD/USD bears flex muscles of late.
Ahead of the release, Analysts at ANZ state:
We expect both headline (ANZ: 6.2% y/y; RBA May forecast: 6.3%) and trimmed mean inflation (ANZ: 5.9% y/y; RBA: 6.0%) to have moderated. The RBA will likely take comfort that inflation appears to be falling in line with, or a touch faster than its May forecast – which is the opposite vibe in New Zealand when Q2 non-tradables inflation came in stronger than expected last week. An inflation outcome around our forecast would support our expectation that an extended pause from the RBA is now most likely (including no move in August).
On the same line, FXStreet’s Valeria Bednarik notes,
Market participants will assess how the numbers could impact future RBA’s decisions and act in consequence. Generally speaking, the softer inflation, the more optimistic markets become and hence, better chances for an AUD/USD bullish run. Still, AUD/USD could also benefit from a higher-than-anticipated outcome, signaling more RBA rate hikes in the docket.
How could AUD/USD react to the news?
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low near 0.6780, printing mild losses after rising in the last two consecutive days, the risk-negative headlines about China and cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Also challenging the Aussie pair buyers could be the downbeat forecasts for the Australian inflation data, which in turn flag fears of the dovish RBA move.
That said, the market players’ downbeat expectations contrast with the previously positive signals for Aussie inflation and keep the AUD/USD traders on a dicey floor. Hence, surprisingly upbeat Aussie inflation data won’t hesitate to bolster the hawkish RBA bets and propel the AUD/USD price. However, the run-up will also depend upon how well Fed Chair Jerome Powell manages to convince markets that the rate hike in July isn’t the last one.
As a result, upbeat data may only provide a knee-jerk reaction to the AUD/USD prices while defending the overall bearish trend unless marking a heavy positive surprise, which is less expected.
Technically, the AUD/USD pair’s repeated failures to provide a daily closing beyond a one-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.6800, as well as the double tops near the 0.6900 round figures, keep the bears hopeful amid sluggish MACD and RSI signals.
Key notes
Australian Inflation Preview: Consumer Price Index to ease just modestly
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Holds gains but struggles at 0.6800, ahead of FOMC’s decision
About Aussie Consumer Price Index
The quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has a significant impact on the market and the AUD valuation. The gauge is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), in order to achieve its inflation mandate, which has major monetary policy implications. Rising consumer prices tend to be AUD bullish, as the RBA could hike interest rates to maintain its inflation target. The data is released nearly 25 days after the quarter ends.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains but struggles at 0.6800, ahead of FOMC’s decision
AUD/USD begins Wednesday’s Asian session with a minimal loss of 0.08% following a positive Tuesday’s session that witnessed the pair gaining 0.78% but failing to climb above the 0.6800 figure after bouncing from a daily low of 0.6725.
EUR/USD bears flirt with multiple supports around mid-1.1000s on Fed day
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 1.1050 amid early Wednesday morning in Asia, fading the bounce off a two-week low marked late Tuesday, as markets await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Gold keeps bounce off $1,950 support confluence with eyes on Fed
Gold steadies around $1,965 as bulls and bears jostle during the early hours of the key data comprising the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting announcements. Also challenging the XAU/USD price could be the latest headlines testing the previous optimism about China.
MATIC price is signaling a buying opportunity provided Bitcoin price falls below $29,000
MATIC price recovery was in line with the rest of the market when the cryptocurrency posted over 40% gains in a month from mid-June. In the following days, red candlesticks took over the price action, erasing a significant chunk of the gains registered by the altcoin.
Will July rate hike be one and done for the Fed?
After a short break in June, the Fed is expected to announce its eleventh rate hike. Most analysts think this will be the last rate increase of the tightening cycle that began in March 2022. If the Fed dismisses these rumors and takes more time to assess the effects from previous tightening, the greenback could still gain new traction.