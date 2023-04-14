When are US monthly Retail Sales figures and how could they affect EUR/USD?

US Monthly Retail Sales Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of monthly Retail Sales figures for March, due later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline sales are expected to contract by 0.4% for the second straight month, while core sales, excluding automobiles, probably declined by 0.3% in March as compared to the 0.1% fall in the previous month. However, the downbeat expectations strengthen the case for an upside surprise.
According to Yohay Elam, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “The relentless American consumer has a relatively low bar to pass, which may even be lower. The US retail sales report is highly important and will determine the closing moves of the week. I expect a small beat of the downbeat estimates, resulting in an ephemeral increase for the US Dollar, and an extension of the gradual gains in stocks.”
How Could It Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, a modest US Dollar (USD) recovery from a one-year low keeps a lid on the EUR/USD pair's intraday uptick to the 1.1075 area, or the highest level since April 2022. A stronger US macro data could strengthen the USD further, though the immediate market reaction is likely to remain limited amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.
Conversely, any disappointment from the US Retail Sales figures will reaffirm bets that the Fed will start cutting rates towards the end of the year, which should trigger a fresh leg down for the USD. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the upside and any meaningful pullback is more likely to attract fresh buyers at lower levels and remain limited.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook and writes: “EUR/USD climbed out of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart rose toward 80, pointing to overbought conditions.”
Eren also outlines important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair“In case the pair stages a correction and returns within the ascending channel, 1.1020 (mid-point of the channel), 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0970 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) align as support levels.”
“On the upside, 1.1100 (psychological level) aligns as the next bullish target ahead of 1.1150 (static level from March 2022),” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• US Retail Sales Preview: Dollar set to jump above low barrier of expectations, three scenarios
• EUR/USD Forecast: Can Euro extend the rally?
• EUR/USD faces the next target at 1.1120 – UOB
About US Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the US Census Bureau measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly per cent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
